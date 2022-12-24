Tyrese Haliburton Hits Game-Winner in Christmas Shoes

Skip to main content

Tyrese Haliburton Hits Game-Winner in Nike PG 4

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton hit a game-winning shot in Paul George's signature Nike shoes.
The NBA has five nationally-televised games scheduled for Christmas Day. Everyone needs to have updated hoops talking points prepared before they spend several hours with friends and family.

Real fans can stand out from "casuals" by discussing the play of Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton. The third-year player is enjoying a career year that hit new heights after last night's game in Miami.

Haliburton made ten three-pointers last night, including a game-winner with less than three seconds remaining. Indiana is exceeding expectations and is firmly placed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

Of course, our focus is always on players' footwear. Haliburton is a fan of classic Nike shoes, especially Kobe Bryant's legendary sneaker line. However, last night, the 22-year-old opted to wear shoes from Paul George's signature line. Below is everything fans need to know about Haliburton's holiday-inspired shoes.

Nike PG 4 'Christmas'

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton dribbles around Heat guard Kyle Lowry.

Kyle Lowry defends Tyrese Haliburton.

Haliburton wore the Nike PG 4 in the 'Christmas' colorway. The low-top basketball shoes were released in December 2020 for $120. According to StockX, they now have an average resale price of $129.

The Nike PG 4 was a fan favorite thanks to the plethora of exciting colorways released over the course of a year. In addition, Hoopers loved the shoe because of its unmatched traction pattern and lightweight, responsive cushioning.

George is now on his sixth signature shoe with Nike. However, the Los Angeles Clippers forward has recently ditched his own kicks in favor of shoes from the Nike Kobe line.

We wish all of our readers a happy and healthy holiday season. Just make sure you are up to date on all your basketball talking points before the slate of big games tomorrow. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your footwear news.

