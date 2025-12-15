Lane Kiffin Shows Off LSU Gear from Drake and Nike

Between the coaching carousel and transfer portal, it has never been harder for fans to keep track of what is going on with their favorite college football teams. That movement might even be extending to fans now.

The award-winning rapper Drake is known for his Kentucky Wildcats fandom, thanks to his close relationship with coach John Calipari. However, Calipari left for Arkansas in 2024. Now, Drake appears to be forming a new alliance with the LSU Tigers.

Lane Kiffin's New LSU Gear

On Monday morning, the newly-hired LSU football coach, Lane Kiffin, showed off a package he received in the mail from Drake and Nike. "Thank you for the swag ⁦⁦@Drake Come to a game anytime!! @OfficialNocta #JustDifferent @LSUfootball," Kiffin wrote in the caption.

The package included a NOCTA x Nike Nylon Track Suit, Short-Sleeve Tee, Fleece Hoodie, Sweatpants, and cleats. Best of all, it came in player-exclusive LSU colorways.

LSU Tigers x NOCTA

LSU is the first school to receive NOCTA x Nike edition apparel 👀 👀 pic.twitter.com/cwBIgVtrAe — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) December 3, 2024

Unfortunately for Tigers fans, none of this gear is available in purple and gold. However, they can still shop pieces of Drake's Nike sublabel at NOCTA.com.

Even better, this appears to be the early chapters of a new relationship between Drake and LSU. Last December, LSU received NOCTA x Nike apparel in player-exclusive colorways.

LSU Tigers x Nike

It goes without saying that LSU is Nike's flagship school in the Bayou. Just last week, Nike announced an extension of their five-decade partnership. The new deal runs through 2036.

Alongside the extension, Nike is introducing Nike Blue Ribbon Elite: a first-of-its-kind program that reimagines the NIL space through unmatched collaboration with athletes and schools, beginning with LSU.

A collaboration unmatched across college sports, bringing LSU and #TeamNike into the future.



🔗 https://t.co/2HScymwbMK pic.twitter.com/CmAkmqBhKt — LSU Tigers (@LSUsports) December 11, 2025

In addition to being a Nike partner in the NCAA, LSU is also one of six Mamba Programs that honor the legacy of Kobe Bryant. Factor in their relationship to Drake's NOCTA, and they have all their bases covered.

