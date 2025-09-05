Penn State and Adidas Announce Landmark 10-Year Partnership
On Friday morning, Penn State Athletics and adidas announced a transformational, 10-year partnership. The new contract will make adidas the official footwear, uniform, apparel, and sideline partner of the Nittany Lions.
Rumors surrounding the massive new deal have swirled for weeks as fans and media alike have anticipated the announcement. Penn State had been a Nike partner school since 1993, and joins the Tennessee Volunteers as the latest top-ranked athletic program to team up with adidas.
Penn State's partnership with Nike will conclude at the end of this fiscal year. The new agreement with adidas is effective July 1, 2026. The Nittany Lions will wear the Three Stripes through at least June 30, 2037.
Why It Matters
Penn State has one of the most storied legacies in college sports. The Nittany Lions have won 84 national championships and 327 conference championships. Meanwhile, adidas brings industry-leading innovation and vision.
The union creates a commitment to elevating the student-athlete experience, enhancing fan engagement, and expanding the reach of the Penn State brand.
These two global brands are joining forces to shape the future of college athletics, working in tandem to provide student-athletes with top-of-the-line products and marketing opportunities that meaningfully drive superior performance and championships.
What They're Saying
"Penn State Athletics has been blessed with incredible partners throughout our history, but today, we step into a bold new era," said Patrick Kraft, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics at Penn State University.
"From the field to the court, the mat to the pitch, this partnership goes far beyond uniforms, it is unlike anything else in the marketplace. Adidas is making an unprecedented commitment to Penn State: delivering record investment in our department, groundbreaking NIL and marketing opportunities, and access to technology and innovation that no other program can match," said Kraft.
"This agreement sets a new industry standard, fueling championship performances, empowering our student-athletes to grow their personal brands, and creating unmatched platforms for them to shine on the national and global stage. Together, we're building something that will transform what's possible for Penn State Athletics and for every student-athlete who wears the Blue & White."
John Miller, adidas President, North America, said in a press release, "Adidas is committed to partnering with universities like Penn State that possess rich tradition and championship potential in equal measure. We see this new agreement as a unique opportunity for us to help shape the next chapter of Penn State Athletics while staying true to everything that makes the Nittany Lions an iconic brand.
NIL Deals
In the lead-up to the partnership's official commencement in 2026, Penn State and adidas will be prioritizing high-impact NIL agreements and brand marketing campaigns for student-athletes across all 31 sports, including the defending national champion women's volleyball and wrestling programs.
"We are excited to partner with Penn State to equip all 800-plus Nittany Lion student-athletes with top-of-the-line products and industry-leading NIL opportunities," said Chris McGuire, adidas Vice President of Sports Marketing, North America.
"They'll join adidas' robust roster of athlete partners, including Penn State alums Micah Parsons and Abdul Carter, who've seen firsthand our commitment to realizing their aspirations both on and off the field."
Once the partnership begins, all 800-plus Penn State student-athletes will be eligible to participate in adidas' wide-ranging NIL Ambassador Network, which gives all student-athletes at adidas-partnered Division I schools the chance to benefit from their Name, Image and Likeness.
According to the press release, "the power of the 800,000 living Penn State alumni combined with adidas' commitment to dynamic retail and fan engagement will inspire the creation of a broader collection of Penn State fan apparel and footwear when the partnership officially begins next summer."
Family Business
Though this is a new relationship, adidas already has Blue and White in its DNA with its ongoing partnerships with Nittany Lion football alumni Micah Parsons, Abdul Carter, and former Penn State Women's Volleyball standout and two-time national champion setter, Micha Hancock.
"Penn State helped mold me into the man I am today, and I've experienced firsthand how adidas invests in their athletes with the same championship mindset I adopted in Happy Valley,"
said adidas partner and Penn State alum, Micah Parsons.
"This partnership is about refusing to settle for anything less than the best for my fellow Nittany Lions — I can't wait to watch us dominate in the Three Stripes."
