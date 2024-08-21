Under Armour Celebrates Kelsey Plum's Birthday With Sneaker Pack
Basketball fans always dream of getting player-exclusive sneakers, but rarely do they ever get released to the public. However, Under Armour has been pulling out all the stops for Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum, and that continues for her birthday.
Earlier today, Under Armour announced the launch of the "Plum" sneaker pack to celebrate Plum ahead of her 30th birthday on August 24, 2024.
Plum has been at the top of her game over the past few seasons, helping the Aces win back-to-back WNBA championships and contributing to Team USA's historic streak of Olympic gold medals.
Simultaneously, Plum has worked with Under Armour to perfect the Breakthru 5, which she has worn throughout the past season. The performance model is designed to further tailor the shoe to female basketball athletes' needs on the court.
Now, the Breakthru 5 "Plum" will be one of the first player-exclusive (PE) colorways fans can get their hands on, in addition her Team USA sneakers.
The "Plum" colorway boasts a purple and orange design inspired by both the fruit and Kelsey's last name, with one-of-a-kind Kelsey Plum fruit stickers to give that authentic fruit feel. There are also "dew" droplets scattered around the shoe to emulate the look of a fresh plum.
Perfect for lady hoopers, the Breakthru 5 offers an elevated design, with a synthetic suede overlay offering lightweight stability and enhanced support for the female anatomy and movement patterns. Athletes and fans buy the basketball shoes for $135 in adult sizes on the Under Armour website.
Basketball fans can watch Plum debut the hoop shoe in tonight's game against the Minnesota Lynx (9:30 p.m. EST on ESPN) and wear them again throughout the rest of the WNBA season.
In addition to the hoop shoe, Under Armour will launch a limited-edition "Plum" Apparition (a lifestyle sneaker) and a special t-shirt for fans to further get in on the action. The UA Apparition "Plum" costs $110 in adult sizes on the Under Armour website.
The Under Armour “Plum” Pack is now available for purchase on UA.com, with the Breakthru 5 “Plum” also offered through Dick’s Sporting Goods.
