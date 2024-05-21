Kicks

Under Armour Has 10 Must-Have Basketball Essentials for Summer

Under Armour has ten essential shoes and apparel for women's basketball players this summer.

Pat Benson

Stephen Curry wears Bruce Lee-inspired sneakers.
Stephen Curry wears Bruce Lee-inspired sneakers. / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The WNBA season is finally upon us, and there are more eyes on women's basketball than ever before. Even better, the attention is also going to hooper's sneakers. Las Vegas Aces guard and Under Armour athlete Kelsey Plum wanted "all the smoke" with her sneakers.

There has been no shortage of headlines for WNBA players to start the new season. Regardless of your age or skill level, Under Armour has ten must-have essentials for basketball players this summer. Below is a slice of the brand's exciting inventory.

1. UA FUTR X ELITE Basketball Shoes

Blue and red Under Armour sneakers.
The UA FUTR X ELITE. / Under Armour

Tech Specs: It took over two years to design the UA FUTR X ELITE basketball shoe, and it was worth the wait. The model features UA Flow midsole and UA IntelliKnit mobility, agility, and comfort technology to help you get to any spot on the court.

Price: Online shoppers can purchase the sneakers for $150 on the Under Armour website.

2. Women's UA Flow Breakthru 4

Pink Under Armour basketball sneakers.
The Women's UA Flow Breakthru 4. / Under Armour

Tech Specs: Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum's go-to sneakers are designed for the ultimate comfort and security so athletes can focus on their form and performance. 

Price: Online shoppers can purchase the sneakers for $125 on the Under Armour website.

3. Women's UA Baseline Shorts

Blue and white Under Armour shorts.
Women's UA Baseline Shorts. / Under Armour

Tech Specs: These ultra-comfortable shorts go along with tees, tanks, and sneakers that perform better than anything else on the court.

Price: Online shoppers can purchase the shorts for $30 on the Under Armour website.

4. UA Kelsey Plum Tank

Kelsey Plum's grey Under Armour tank.
UA Kelsey Plum Tank. / Under Armour

Tech Specs: Athletes and fans can celebrate the 2023 WNBA All-Star—Kelsey Plum—with this limited-edition graphic tank.

Price: Online shoppers can purchase this tank for $19 on the Under Armour website.

5. Unisex Curry 11 Bruce Lee' Future Dragon'

Stephen Curry's black and white Under Armour sneakers.
Curry 11 Bruce Lee' Future Dragon'. / Under Armour

Tech Specs: This limited-edition colorway of Stephen Curry's 11th signature sneaker is inspired a lot by what Bruce Lee stood for and what he created in terms of vision, purpose, and connecting mind, body, and spirit.

Price: Online shoppers can purchase the sneakers for $160 on the Under Armour website.

6. Unisex UA Team Crew Socks

Pink and black Under Armour socks.
Unisex UA Team Crew Socks. / Under Armour

Tech Specs: These socks are built just for team sports. They wick sweat, dry fast, and even fight odor.

Price: Online shoppers can purchase these performance socks for $14 on the Under Armour website.

7. Women's UA Tech Team ½ Zip

Blue and white Under Armour half-zip shirt.
Women's UA Tech Team ½ Zip. / Under Armour

Tech Specs: UA Tech is the brand's original go-to training gear: loose, light, and it keeps you cool. It's everything you need.

Price: Online shoppers can purchase this top for $45 on the Under Armour website.

8. Women's UA Zone Pro Mesh Shorts

Black and white Under Armour shorts.
Women's UA Zone Pro Mesh Shorts / Under Armour

Tech Specs: These basketball shorts sport all-over mesh fabric, which is soft and super-breathable.

Price: Online shoppers can purchase these shorts for $50 on the Under Armour website.

9. Women's UA Tech Team Short Sleeve

Gold Under Armour shirt.
Women's UA Tech Team Short Sleeve. / Under Armour

Tech Specs: This loose-fitting shirt features UA Tech fabric, which is quick-drying, ultra-soft, and has a more natural feel.

Price: Online shoppers can purchase this shirt for $25 on the Under Armour website.

10. Women's UA Knockout Team Hoodie

Red Under Armour hooded sweatshirt.
Women's UA Knockout Team Hoodie. / Under Armour

Tech Specs: It's a hoodie made out of the same fabric as the brand's best-selling training tee shirt. So it's perfect for between the extremes or over a jersey on the sidelines.

Price: Online shoppers can purchase this hoodie for $45 on the Under Armour website.

News: Under Armour introduces the future of stretch with new NEOLAST technology.

Published
Pat Benson

PAT BENSON

Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Previously, he has reported on the NBA, authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)," and interviewed some of the biggest names in the sports world. You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.