Under Armour Has 10 Must-Have Basketball Essentials for Summer
The WNBA season is finally upon us, and there are more eyes on women's basketball than ever before. Even better, the attention is also going to hooper's sneakers. Las Vegas Aces guard and Under Armour athlete Kelsey Plum wanted "all the smoke" with her sneakers.
There has been no shortage of headlines for WNBA players to start the new season. Regardless of your age or skill level, Under Armour has ten must-have essentials for basketball players this summer. Below is a slice of the brand's exciting inventory.
1. UA FUTR X ELITE Basketball Shoes
Tech Specs: It took over two years to design the UA FUTR X ELITE basketball shoe, and it was worth the wait. The model features UA Flow midsole and UA IntelliKnit mobility, agility, and comfort technology to help you get to any spot on the court.
Price: Online shoppers can purchase the sneakers for $150 on the Under Armour website.
2. Women's UA Flow Breakthru 4
Tech Specs: Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum's go-to sneakers are designed for the ultimate comfort and security so athletes can focus on their form and performance.
Price: Online shoppers can purchase the sneakers for $125 on the Under Armour website.
3. Women's UA Baseline Shorts
Tech Specs: These ultra-comfortable shorts go along with tees, tanks, and sneakers that perform better than anything else on the court.
Price: Online shoppers can purchase the shorts for $30 on the Under Armour website.
4. UA Kelsey Plum Tank
Tech Specs: Athletes and fans can celebrate the 2023 WNBA All-Star—Kelsey Plum—with this limited-edition graphic tank.
Price: Online shoppers can purchase this tank for $19 on the Under Armour website.
5. Unisex Curry 11 Bruce Lee' Future Dragon'
Tech Specs: This limited-edition colorway of Stephen Curry's 11th signature sneaker is inspired a lot by what Bruce Lee stood for and what he created in terms of vision, purpose, and connecting mind, body, and spirit.
Price: Online shoppers can purchase the sneakers for $160 on the Under Armour website.
6. Unisex UA Team Crew Socks
Tech Specs: These socks are built just for team sports. They wick sweat, dry fast, and even fight odor.
Price: Online shoppers can purchase these performance socks for $14 on the Under Armour website.
7. Women's UA Tech Team ½ Zip
Tech Specs: UA Tech is the brand's original go-to training gear: loose, light, and it keeps you cool. It's everything you need.
Price: Online shoppers can purchase this top for $45 on the Under Armour website.
8. Women's UA Zone Pro Mesh Shorts
Tech Specs: These basketball shorts sport all-over mesh fabric, which is soft and super-breathable.
Price: Online shoppers can purchase these shorts for $50 on the Under Armour website.
9. Women's UA Tech Team Short Sleeve
Tech Specs: This loose-fitting shirt features UA Tech fabric, which is quick-drying, ultra-soft, and has a more natural feel.
Price: Online shoppers can purchase this shirt for $25 on the Under Armour website.
10. Women's UA Knockout Team Hoodie
Tech Specs: It's a hoodie made out of the same fabric as the brand's best-selling training tee shirt. So it's perfect for between the extremes or over a jersey on the sidelines.
Price: Online shoppers can purchase this hoodie for $45 on the Under Armour website.
