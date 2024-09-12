Kicks

Under Armour Helps Notre Dame Fans Dress Like Marcus Freeman

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football fans can now dress like Marcus Freeman.

Pat Benson

Sep 7, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman walks to the sideline in the second quarter against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman walks to the sideline in the second quarter against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
No college football program has a more timeless style than the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Everything from the gold helmets to the coach's apparel is first class.

Now, fans can dress like the coaching staff. Earlier today, the limited-edition Under Armour x Notre Dame Coaches Collection officially launched online.

Inspired by the sideline style of Head Coach Marcus Freeman, this two-part collection consists of Irish Wear Green and the Shamrock Series, both now live on UA.com, The Notre Dame bookstore, and Notre Dame Fanshop.

Marcus Freeman models green and white Notre Dame apparel.
Pieces from the Under Armour x Notre Dame Coaches Collection. / Under Armour

The collection comes in full-family sizing, with prices ranging from $25-$160. Online shoppers can choose from shirts, sweaters, pants, and shoes. Coaches will be sporting each series from the collection at two widely awaited games this season:

  • September 28 vs. Louisville: 'Irish Wear Green'
  • November 23 vs. Army: 'Shamrock Series'
Marcus Freeman models white Notre Dame apparel.
The Under Armour x Notre Dame Coaches Collection. / Under Armour

This Coaches Collection comes off the heels of Under Armour's partnership renewal with Notre Dame last year as a reiteration of a shared commitment to authenticity, innovation, and achievement.

Whether shopping for yourself, a friend, or a family member, pieces from the Under Armour x Notre Dame Coaches Collection make perfect additions to Fighting Irish fans' wardrobes.

The college football season is just getting started and fans can count on Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear and apparel news.

Published
Pat Benson

PAT BENSON

Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Previously, he has reported on the NBA, authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)," and interviewed some of the biggest names in the sports world. You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.

