Under Armour Helps Notre Dame Fans Dress Like Marcus Freeman
No college football program has a more timeless style than the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Everything from the gold helmets to the coach's apparel is first class.
Now, fans can dress like the coaching staff. Earlier today, the limited-edition Under Armour x Notre Dame Coaches Collection officially launched online.
Inspired by the sideline style of Head Coach Marcus Freeman, this two-part collection consists of Irish Wear Green and the Shamrock Series, both now live on UA.com, The Notre Dame bookstore, and Notre Dame Fanshop.
The collection comes in full-family sizing, with prices ranging from $25-$160. Online shoppers can choose from shirts, sweaters, pants, and shoes. Coaches will be sporting each series from the collection at two widely awaited games this season:
- September 28 vs. Louisville: 'Irish Wear Green'
- November 23 vs. Army: 'Shamrock Series'
This Coaches Collection comes off the heels of Under Armour's partnership renewal with Notre Dame last year as a reiteration of a shared commitment to authenticity, innovation, and achievement.
Whether shopping for yourself, a friend, or a family member, pieces from the Under Armour x Notre Dame Coaches Collection make perfect additions to Fighting Irish fans' wardrobes.
The college football season is just getting started and fans can count on Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear and apparel news.