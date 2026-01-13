Bryce Harper & Under Armour Announce New Contract

Last week, Philadelphia Phillies outfielder and first baseman Bryce Harper made headlines when he announced he was a free agent in the footwear and apparel category.

However, Harper's free agency did not last long. On Tuesday morning, Harper and Under Armour announced a new, long-term contract extension. Even better, Under Armour confirmed Harper's 11th signature clear will launch in February 2026.

"Under Armour has been part of my baseball career and journey for 15 years, and that's not changing," said Harper. "I am proud to continue partnering with Under Armour on the longest-running active signature series footwear in baseball history. I look forward to this next chapter as we continue to push the limits of what's possible!"

Harper initially signed with Under Armour in 2011 before inking a historic 10-year extension in 2016. His contract extension with Under Armour was the largest endorsement deal in history for a baseball player at that time.

Harper is also one of the biggest sneakerheads in MLB, and the 33-year-old remains a fan favorite. His partnership with Under Armour only feels right after all these successful years together. In 2025, Under Armour launched Harper's tenth signature cleat - the UA Harper 10 Pro. Even better, the brand always followed up with similar training shoes for the Harper signature line.

Last season, Harper dazzled sneakerheads with his cleat rotation on the field. He regularly debuted player-exclusive and custom colorways that highlighted his city, team mascot, interests, and even rivalrieswith other teams.

Under Armour's baseball roster includes other stars like Freddie Freeman, Gunnar Henderson, Brandon Lowe, Andy Pages, Vinnie Pasquantino, Hyun Soo Kim, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Bobby Witt Jr.

According to Under Armour, athletes are more than just the sports they play. "They represent community. They represent challenge. They represent grit, and not quitting. Under Armour athletes love to be doubted.

They love the energy of playing behind enemy lines on the road just as much—if not more—as they love showing out in front of their home squad. Go ahead, count us out. Because, in sports, there's nothing better than an underdog story."

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.

