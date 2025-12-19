Devin Booker Shares His Plan to Recruit Steph Curry to Nike

Thursday night's game was a microsim of Stephen Curry's season. Curry played well, but the Phoenix Suns defeated the Golden State Warriors 99-98. Once again, Curry's footwear grabbed the most headlines.

Last month, Curry and Under Armour unexpectedly split. Since becoming a sneaker free agent, Curry has worn shoes from various brands to honor basketball legends while leveraging his position in the market for future business partners.

Perhaps no player wants Curry to join Nike as badly as Suns guard Devin Booker. Curry wore the Nike Book 1 in the "Chevy" colorway during warm-ups before switching to the "What The" colorway before the start of the game.

Curry Called Booker First

“The day after he was done with Under Armour, he asked for a few pairs, and obviously I sent him all the hot ones. I was happy to see him in them tonight.”



Devin Booker on Steph Curry wearing Nike Book 1s 📚



📹 @ohnohedidnt24 pic.twitter.com/VoVlrJaNze — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) December 19, 2025

Booker was asked about Curry's shoes after the game, and gave a surprisingly honest answer about his recruiting plan for Curry.

"He's in sneaker free agency right now, so I know he's been doing his rounds and he's been having a theme with every city that he's playing against," said Booker in his post-game interview. "You know, the day after he was done with Under Armour, he asked for a few pairs, and obviously I sent him all the hot ones, and I was happy to see him in them tonight."

"It's truly hard to put into words," Booker said during his post-game press conference. "Thinking back to the Olympics and being able to share the floor with him and not just the floor, but getting to know each other off the court, too.

100% Recruiting Curry to Nike

"He's a sneaker free agent right now. He and Under Armour had parted ways. He's going on a journey right now."



Devin Booker on Steph Curry wearing Book 1s in Suns win vs Warriors.



"He actually reached out to me 1st. I was going to reach out to him."



On recruiting Curry to… pic.twitter.com/fFKB4VQ7U8 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) December 19, 2025

Booker explained the importance of Curry wearing his shoes, "Building a relationship that will last a lifetime with somebody I idolized my whole life. So for it to come full circle and him to be competing against me in my shoe, if anything, I thought it'd be the other way around. Truly crazy."

Booker added more interesting details, like "He actually reached out to me first. I was going to reach out to him." When asked about recruiting Curry to Nike, Booker confirmed with a concise answer, "100%."

"But whoever gets him, we know that he is a global icon with fanbases all over, and I seen that this summer. We know how popular Steph is and always has been," concluded Booker.

Booker does not want Curry to have to wait until January to wear the unreleased Nike Book 2. Golden State hosts Phoenix on Saturday, and Booker plans to give Curry the new shoes before then.

"I was trying to beat him in his own shoes."

“I was trying to beat him in his own shoes. It didn’t work.”



Steph Curry on wearing Book 1s against Devin Booker and the Suns 😂 @StephenCurry30 @DevinBook



📹 @NBA pic.twitter.com/0mCHxRGE7S — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) December 19, 2025

During his post-game press conference, Curry reiterated his plan to pay tribute to various players in the sport.

"I got to try his out tonight and just the idea of trying to infuse some energy into the sneaker world while I can. And the idea of me and Book, and the relationship we've been able to build over the last couple years, especially since he's been in the league, playing together in the Olympics, there is a bond there, for sure. I was trying to beat him in his own shoes. It didn't work."

Of course, Curry began his NBA career with Nike. At the end of his rookie sneaker deal, an infamous failed pitch meeting with Nico Harrison coupled with a more lucrative contract offer from Under Armour, led to Curry switching brands in 2013.

Gold Medal Backcourt

Curry autographed his game-worn Nike Book 1 'Chevy' shoes for Booker and added the message, "Called shotgun with the gold medal backcourt!!" However, Curry must have kept his 'What The' colorway that he wore during warm-ups.

Athletes and fans who want to shop Booker's first signature Nike basketball shoe can choose between several discounted colorways at Nike.com.

Meanwhile, NBA fans can expect to see Curry continuing to rock a wide range of hoop shoes as his sneaker free agency rolls on. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

