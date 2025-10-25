Under Armour and Justin Jefferson Drop 'Scary Hours' Gear for Halloween
The Minnesota Vikings struggled against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football this week, losing 37-10 in front of their home crowd. However, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson created nightmares on and off the field.
Jefferson caught seven receptions for 74 yards during the game, coinciding with the launch of his latest player-exclusive Under Armour football cleats.
Jefferson has become the face of the UA Blur Pro football cleats, debuting several player-exclusive and general-release colorways. The good news is Under Armour dropped a new Halloween-inspired style, the bad news is they are selling out fast online.
This week, Under Armour launched the UA Blur Pro 'Scary Hours' cleats ($130 in adult sizes), matching football gloves ($50), and heavyweight shirt ($45) in limited quantities on UA.com for UA Rewards members and through Dick's Sporting Goods.
As if the hype was not already high enough, Jefferson teasing them online before the game helped the cleats sell out quickly in most sizes. Currently, only limited sizes remain in stock.
Set for release during spooky season, the cleats come in an eye-catching two-tone colorway. The silhouette sports a deep red base with black panels, giving the shoes a scary, mask-like appearance.
The performance model is designed for speed and agility —the same characteristics that Jefferson displays on the field. The UA Blur Pro features a full UA IntelliKnit upper for lightweight comfort and support.
Also, an ultra-thin TPU skin for durability, a knit collar for a sock-like fit, and a UA HOVR drop-in midsole for superior energy return. The new biomechanical plate design gives you a data-driven edge for unmatched speed and agility on the field.
According to Under Armour, only the fearless survive when the lights go out and the fog rolls in, so 'Scary Hours' is not just a threat but a warning shot. The cleats capture the intensity that is on the football field with the eerie vibes of Halloween.
Without question, 'Scary Hours' embodies Jefferson's game and on-field persona. However, the Pro Bowl wide receiver continues to be a force for good off the field.
Jefferson and Under Armour have teamed up on multiple fan and athlete events over the years, including the "Flight Academy," which hosted the country's top wide receivers at an elite football camp.
The NFL season is just heating up, so fans can expect more fire cleats from Jefferson and Under Armour.