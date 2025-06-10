Justin Jefferson & Under Armour Host "Flight School" at IMG Academy
No sportswear company understands football culture as well as Under Armour. The iconic American brand stands out thanks to its innovation, investment, and fly activations.
Under Armour recently teamed up with Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson to host the inaugural Flight School, powered by UA NEXT.
The two-day camp was held at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The elite camp was aimed to help grassroots football players navigate their journey from high school to collegiate football.
The inaugural 2025 Flight School roster included 22 of the country's most promising rising wide receivers, including 18 in the ESPN 300, seven ranked in the top 20 of wide receivers, and three UA All-Americans from the 2024 game.
Jefferson handpicked each player for their on-field skills. Also for their shared mentality, hunger, and commitment to personal growth.
Jefferson led the athletes through sessions on and off the field with personalized, one-on-one coaching. Each day consisted of multiple practice sessions to help level up.
Participants were outfitted in the latest high-performance Under Armour gear—engineered to elevate speed, agility, and all-around performance—equipping them to compete at the highest level.
In addition to player-exclusive apparel and equipment, the gear included the UA Blur Pro football cleats ($110) and UA No Weigh Backpack ($140). Online shoppers can find Under Armour's complete football selection at UA.com.
"When I was in high school, there weren't many professional athletes involved with camps designed to help young athletes grow and perform at the next stage in their career," said Jefferson.
"I'm someone who always wants to help out, especially within my community, so I jumped at the chance to work with this young crop of talent to develop their skill set and support them in their transition while leveling up. If you're a baller, if you're an elite athlete, it's time to work."
After two days of hard work, athletes left with sharpened skills and a renewed sense of purpose and belief in their potential. Under Armour and Jefferson laid the foundation for a new generation of talent to rise thanks to the combined coaching, mentorship, and top-tier resources.
More than a camp, Flight School is a launchpad—one that equips young athletes with the tools, mindset, and confidence to chase greatness on and off the field.
