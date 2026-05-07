Under Armour Slashes Prices on Stephen Curry's Sneakers

This offseason will bring major changes for Stephen Curry. Not only are the Golden State Warriors finally starting their rebuild, but Curry will likely narrow down the process of his next sneaker sponsor. Curry and Under Armour parted ways in November 2025, making the four-time NBA Champion a footwear free agent.

Throughout the 2025-26 NBA season, Curry dazzled fans and sneakerheads with a wide range of hoop shoes. However, he never wore his 13th and final signature basketball shoe with Under Armour. Now, Under Armour is marking down the prices of the Curry 13 in every colorway.

Curry 13 Shopping Information

The Curry 13 'The City' colorway. | Under Armour

The Curry 13 launched in February 2026 for $140 in adult sizes and is now available for $104.97 (25% off) in seven colorways at UA.com. Additionally, grade school sizes are marked down from $100 to $74.97 (25% off) in all four colorways online.

Savvy shoppers looking for even lower prices might have trouble matching the deals offered by Under Armour. Currently, the sneaker resale markets are treating Curry's final shoe like it is a collectible that will one day be worth more than its meager retail price.

Curry 13 Colorways

The Curry 13 "Will" colorway. | Under Armour

The first three colorways of the Curry 13 launched at the same time in conjunction with Curry's animated kids movie GOAT. The colorways include: Will, Lenny, and Mane.

Additionally, other colorways nod to familiar theme in Curry's signature line like "The City" for Oakland and "Splash Party" for his brotherhood with former teammate Klay Thompson.

Curry 13 Tech Specs

The Curry 13 'Splash Party' colorway. | Under Armour

According to Under Armour, the brand built this shoe as a performance-first finale. The new silhouette is anchored by Under Armour's most advanced performance basketball technology to date.

Tech specs for the Curry 13 include HOVR+ cushioning for softer landings and better energy return. Meanwhile, the UA Flow is a grippy, no‑rubber outsole. Its 3D molded chassis for stability and durability. Lastly, a lightweight EVA SPLASH cage that locks the foot in place while keeping players low and fast to the ground.

Stephen Curry x Under Armour

The Curry 13 'Lenny' colorway. | Under Armour

Curry began his NBA career in 2009 as a Nike athlete but switched to Under Armour in 2013. He debuted his first signature basketball shoe in February 2015 at NBA All-Star Weekend. Curry's signature basketball shoe line comprises 13 models and spans multiple budget-friendly options, even branching into golf and lifestyle markets.

Now that Curry's footwear free agency season is over, and Under Armour is clearing out its Curry-related merchandise, our attention turns to where the superstar will sign next. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.