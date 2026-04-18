Steph Curry’s 10 Best Shoes From His Footwear Free Agency Season

Entering the 2025-26 NBA season, no one would have expected Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry to be the most discussed player in the sneaker world. However, Curry's abrupt split with Under Armour and immediate transition into footwear free agency changed everything. Curry never shared any insight into how he is leaning on his next sneaker deal or when that partnership will form.

Instead, he focused on celebrating players, teams, and cities. It resulted in the best sneaker-free agency campaign since Kobe Bryant's during the 2002-03 NBA season. With the Warriors officially eliminated from the postseason, let's rank the ten best basketball shoes Curry wore on the court during this footwear free agency.

10. adidas Anthony Edwards 2

Steph Curry wears the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 before an NBA game. | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Curry wore the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Blue Fusion" colorway against the Minnesota Timberwolves in December. Edwards was out of the lineup due to injury, but the usually light-hearted superstar was very serious about how much it meant to him seeing Curry wear his shoes.

9. ANTA KT 11

Steph Curry wears the ANTA KT 11. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Curry showed love to former teammate and Splash Brother, Klay Thompson, when facing the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day. Curry laced up three different shoes on December 25, but ultimately decided to play in the ANTA KT 11 "Frozen Blue" colorway.

8. Nike G.T. Cut 3

Steph Curry wears the Nike G.T. Cut 3 "JuJu Watkins" colorway. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins missed this past season as she recovered from an ACL injury. However, she received plenty of love in the sneaker world, including Curry wearing her player-exclusive colorway of the Nike G.T. Cut 3 in January against the Detroit Pistons.

7. Nike KD 4

Steph Curry wears the Nike KD 4. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Curry paid tribute to his former teammate, Kevin Durant, when facing off against the Houston Rockets in April. Curry wore the Nike KD 4 "Scoring Title" colorway, which pairs perfectly with the Warriors' uniforms.

6. ANTA KAI 3

Steph Curry wears the ANTA KAI 3. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving was unable to debut his third signature sneaker this season as he recovered from an ACL injury, so Curry helped highlight the ANTA KAI 3 "Chinese New Year" colorway in January.

5. Nike Sabrina 3

Steph Curry wears the Nike Sabrina 3. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

WNBA All-Star Sabrina Ionescu's third signature shoe was one of Curry's favorite choices this season. Curry wore the Nike Sabrina 3 "Deep" colorway against the Utah Jazz with Ionescu in attendance just a week after his split with Under Armour in November. Curry wore the Nike Sabrina 3 frequently throughout the season as he tried to "condense" the number of shoes he wore on the court.

4. Nike Kobe 4 Protro

Steph Curry wears the Nike Kobe 4 Protro. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Curry routinely paid homage to Kobe Bryant's legendary Nike sneaker line, but no model got as much use as the Nike Kobe 4 Protro. Curry laced up the "Gold Medal" colorway in a road game against the LA Clippers in January.

3. Nike Kobe 11

Steph Curry wears the Nike Kobe 11. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The 2016 NBA All-Star Game was the last great installment of the annual exhibition, so naturally, we loved seeing Curry wear the Nike Kobe 11 "All-Star" against the Toronto Raptors in December. It was the shoe Bryant wore in his final All-Star game, and it is synonymous with the team north of the border.

2. Air Jordan 14

Steph Curry wears the Air Jordan 14. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

If there is one thing Curry does better than shooting the ball, it is trolling. Curry brought out the Air Jordan 14 "Last Shot" as a painful reminder of the Utah Jazz's last NBA Finals game in 1998. Also, Curry issued his incredible warning that "everybody should be on alert" after the game.

Nike Hyperdunk 2010

Steph Curry wears the Nike Hyperdunk 2010. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The most stunning highlight of the season for Curry was when he broke out the Nike Hyperdunk 2010 in his player-exclusive colorway on Christmas Day. Clearly, there are no hard feelings between Curry and Nike. It is safe to assume that Nike will be one of the major players pursuing Curry this offseason.