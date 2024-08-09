Under Armour & TUFF CROWD Drop Elite 24 Collection
Under Armour has released its latest collaboration with TUFF CROWD, the luxury streetwear and lifestyle brand founded by former NBA star Brandon Jennings.
The UA x TUFF CROWD collection is inspired by UA Basketball’s marquee grassroots event, Elite 24, the same competition where Jennings, an original Under Armour basketball athlete, was the co-MVP of the first-ever Elite 24 Game in 2006 and NYC basketball culture.
The capsule collection includes the Anatomix Court lifestyle shoe that is slated for a wider release in 2025. Also, the collab puts a new twist on current UA styles such as the Apparition retro runner, the inventive FUTR X 4 basketball shoe, and the Spawn 6 featuring TUFF CROWD’s Doberman logo and its signature black and red colorway.
The 11-piece apparel collection which comes with a jacket, hoody, vest, tees, pants, socks, and headwear, displays TUFF CROWD’s signature barbwire, with a new double UA logo lockup on each item.
For those who love accessories, the collection also has a duffle, backpack, and cross-body bag.
In a statement, Jennings spoke about his vision for the collection and impact of Elite 24.
“I really wanted to create a collection for the players that they’ll be proud to rock after the game and continue to rep that they were part of Elite 24. There’s a dark vibe that reflects that dog mentality you need to bring to the game to stand out. It’s an honor to play in this game and be considered one of the best in the world, and the quality, details, and effort put into all of the pieces are bringing a new energy to Elite 24 this year.”
At Elite 24, which is considered one of the best showcases for high school boys and girls basketball players in the country, each player will receive the full exclusive UA x TUFF CROWD footwear and apparel collection, along with a special edition “Invite Only” shirt and custom Letterman Jacket.
This is UA’s latest collaboration with TUFF CROWD. In 2023, the Curry Brand teamed up with TUFF CROWD on a limited-edition footwear and apparel collection that included one-of-a-kind Curry Brand styles, including a Curry 11 and Curry Flow Cozy.
The collection will be available in limited quantities at TUFFCROWD.COM, starting this Saturday, August 10. Be sure to stay tapped into Kicks on SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
Further Reading: Stephen Curry's 12th Under Armour sneaker takes center stage at the Olympics.