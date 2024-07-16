New Balance Announces Historic Partnership With WNBA
The 2024 WNBA season has been one of the most exciting in the 27-year history of the league. The popularity of the “W” has taken the sports world by storm as more people have been watching women’s professional basketball than ever before.
Just ahead of the highly anticipated WNBA All-Star Weekend, the league has announced a multi-year agreement with New Balance aimed at “elevating women’s sports and inspiring the next generation of fans and athletes alike.”
According to a press release obtained by Sports Illustrated, the partnership will enable New Balance to expand its presence in basketball while using its platforms and resources to advocate for women’s sports as an official partner of the WNBA,
As part of the deal, the brands will collaborate on broadcast, digital, and retail content featuring New Balance athlete and Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink. The number two pick of the 2024 draft will continue to empower young athletes to fearlessly overcome obstacles and pursue their dreams, both in basketball and in life.
Per the release, it is the vision of both brands “to push the boundaries of sport and transform the game through grassroots initiatives” which will encourage the growth of youth basketball and foster authentic engagement with local communities.
Jess Vassall, New Balance Head of Global Partnerships, shared her excitement about the agreement and working with WNBA in a statement.
“This relationship with the WNBA is another example of New Balance encouraging all young athletes, particularly women and girls, to pursue their athletic goals and ignite a new era of female empowerment through sport,” Vassall said.
“The partnership with New Balance is yet another positive step in our efforts to grow women’s sports across new audiences, incentivize youth participation, and positively influence communities,” WNBA Chief Growth Officer Colie Edison added. “By aligning ourselves with a global brand like New Balance, we continue to push the envelope of what’s possible when we tap into the unifying power of sport.”
The partnership will officially go into effect midway through the season, "which will help in further amplifying women's basketball like never before."
