Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Father's Day Cleats Honor Montreal Expos
The Toronto Blue Jays are hosting the Cleveland Guardians at Rogers Centre on Sunday afternoon, and there will be plenty of families in attendance for the holiday game.
To celebrate Father's Day, Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. debuted exclusive cleats that were customized to pay tribute to his dad who had an equally legendary playing career.
Guerrero Jr. debuted custom Air Jordan Jordan 1 cleats custom cleats, which featured two themes - the Toronto Blue Jays for the left and Montreal Expos for the right.
The left Toronto cleat featured a royal blue, light blue and white color scheme, the Blue Jays logo, and Guerrero Jr.'s signature. Additionally, the cleat contained images of the father-son duo and Guerrero Jr.'s nickname "PLAKATA," a term signifying "making solid contact, often resulting in a home run."
Meanwhile, the right cleat is designated for Guerrero Sr. It contains a color scheme of red, white, and blue for the Expos, which he played for from 1996 to 2003.
It also features pictures of the father-son duo together, but these images are from Guerrero Sr.'s time with the Expos. The Expos logo, Guerrero Sr.'s signature, and "The Impaler," Sr.'s nickname when he played in the MLB, are all squeezed onto the right cleat.
Lastly, the back of both cleats have "VLADDY" emblazoned along the top, with Guerrero Jr.'s logo below. These cleats were meticulously designed by XAMPLE.
Guerrero Jr. is a Jordan Brand athlete, but that does not stop him rocking plenty of custom cleats throughout the MLB season. Fans can count on Sports Illustrated for all their sneakers news from the sports world and beyond.
