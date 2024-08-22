Watch Nike's Chilling 40-Second Ad for the Kobe 9 Elite "Halo"
Tomorrow would have been NBA icon Kobe Bryant's 46th birthday. For the second straight year, Nike is celebrating the life of the Los Angeles Lakers legend with a sneaker drop.
To further drive up hype for the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro "Halo" release, Nike dropped a chilling commercial. The 40-second video used Bryant's own words from an old interview to narrate the commercial.
The advertisement is a must-watch for athletes, fans, and anyone who needs extra motivation today. The Instagram video and a breakdown of the sneakers is below.
Clips of Bryant playing in games and practice are narrated by him saying, "At the end of every day you look yourself in the mirror and you ask yourself, did I get better today? If the answer is yes, and you do that for five years, 10 years, 15 years. How much are you gonna be?"
As the camera pans out, it shows kids wearing Bryant's jersey while watching him play on television. Bryant's voice continues, "Are you getting better every single day? That's the question. It's the process of getting better every day and doing that for a period of years that then creates the masterpiece."
As soon as Bryant's voice fades, the all-white Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro "Halo" is shown. So when are the highly-anticipated sneakers releasing? It depends on what exactly you want to buy.
The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro "Halo" is scheduled to release at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, August 23. Online shoppers can try to buy the performance basketball shoes for $240 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.
Additionally, the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro Low "Halo" is dropping in big kid's sizes for $120 at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, August 23. However, the low-top version will be released in adult sizes for $210 on Thursday, September 19. Those kicks will also be available on the Nike SNKRS app.
Whether online shoppers want to buy the high-top (Elite) or the low-top (Elite Low) version of the sneakers, it will not be easy. The all-white sneakers are expected to drop in very limited quantities in both adult and kid sizes.
Whether online shoppers want to buy the high-top (Elite) or the low-top (Elite Low) version of the sneakers, it will not be easy. The all-white sneakers are expected to drop in very limited quantities in both adult and kid sizes.
Once the performance basketball shoes sell out, online shoppers will be forced to pay resale prices on websites like StockX, GOAT, and KICKS CREW. The silver lining is many more Nike Kobe sneakers are scheduled to be released over the next year. Bryant's ultra-popular signature sneaker line is back and here to stay.
Good luck to all the athletes and fans who try to buy the Nike Kobe 9 Elite "Halo" tomorrow; they will certainly need it. More importantly, they learn the lesson Bryant tried to teach in that amazing commercial. Stay locked into Kicks on SI for all your sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.