Whim Golf Tees Off On Reebok Classic Leather Sneakers
As the Paris Summer Olympics draws closer, Golf has become one of the country's most popular and fastest-growing sports. Now that golf is more accessible than in years past, two out of every three golfers on a given course say they begin playing the sport with an off-course experience.
To capitalize on the sport’s momentum and to attract new players to the game, Reebok has announced a new shoe collaboration with Whim Golf, a luxury golf apparel brand and design studio, that gives a fresh take on the brand’s iconic Classic Leather silhouette.
Retailing for $130, the mission of the Whim Golf x Reebok Classic Leather is “to release golf from its stuffy, members-only vibe.” with a smooth, standout upper that combines leather and suede for its signature, one-of-a-kind look.
The shoe, which is inspired by a golf ball soaring through the air, features the all-white foundation that made the Classic a renowned sneaker, along with baby blue suede panels on the lower half.
Founded by Colin Heaberg and Will Gisel, Whim Golf is a luxury, American apparel brand, design studio, and art practice that is playing a major role in influencing the future of golf.
Along with its apparel, the brand has launched several “Free Golf” experiential retail pop-up shops in various cities including Chicago (2019), New York City, (2019, 2022, 2023), and Los Angeles (2021) where the company curates immersive “putting green experiences to provide the people of the city with free access to the game.”
Using its innovative designs and bold graphics, Whim seeks to showcase its products in such a way that non-golfers would be drawn to the sport. The Whim Golf x Reebok Classic Leather is the perfect choice for beginner golfers’ who are just learning how to play on the green.
The Whim Golf x Reebok Classic Leather is available beginning July 25 exclusively from Whim Golf before its wider global release on July 26 from Reebok.com and select retailers. Be sure to stay tapped into Sports Illustrated for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
Further Reading: Angel Reese says her signature Reebok sneakers are "for sure" happening.