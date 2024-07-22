Angel Reese Confirms Signature Reebok Sneakers Coming Soon
It has been a whirlwind year for Angel Reese. Last spring, she led the LSU Tigers through the NCAA Tournament, and this summer, she is in the conversation for WNBA Rookie of the Year.
This past weekend, Reese participated in her first of many WNBA All-Star Games, and every media member wanted to speak with the Chicago Sky forward. One of the questions that keeps coming up is when Reese will get her own signature sneaker.
When asked if a signature sneaker might be down the line, Reese answered succinctly, "For sure. For sure."
Throughout her rookie season, Reese has worn the Reebok Solution Mid in various custom and player-exclusive colorways that highlight her hilarious personality and undeniable star power.
Reese signed an NIL deal with Reebok in college and continued that partnership when she turned pro. Reebok has made Reese the face of their basketball division and teamed up with the superstar on a lifestyle collection.
While teaming up with an iconic sportswear brand like Reebok is a massive achievement, fans, and media are clamoring for Reese to get her own hoop shoe. The 22-year-old has the skill, charisma, and personality to help elevate Reebok basketball back to where it belongs in the sneaker world.
Of course, an important factor in this conversation is Shaquille O'Neal. The basketball legend became the President of Reebok Basketball in 2023 and was instrumental in signing fellow LSU Tiger Reese.
It has been a banner year for the WNBA and women in the sneaker industry. PUMA launched Breanna Stewart's third shoe, Nike launched Sabrina Ionescu's second shoe, and A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark have signature sneaker lines with the Swoosh on the way.
With the second half of the WNBA regular season underway and the Summer Olympics quickly approaching, it is sure to be a great time for the sneaker community. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated for all your footwear news from the WNBA and the rest of the sports world.
