Window Shopper: 50 Cent's Reebok x G-Unit Shoes Sold Out Fast

Over the past quarter-century, 50 Cent has transcended music, entertainment, and fashion. One of his many breakthrough moments came in 2003, with the release of the Reebok x G-Unit G6. The legendary sneakers were not supposed to return until 2050 (according to 50 Cent and Reebok), but they were released today.

Unfortunately for the vast majority of fans, the retro shoes sold out almost immediately on the Reebok website. Luckily, this isn't 2003 anymore, and there are more ways of finding sold-out items. Below is a detailed look at the shoes and how to find them online.

Shopping Information

The Reebok x G-Unit G6. | Reebok

The Reebok x G-Unit G6 "White Blue Red" colorway was released on Thursday, August 20. The sneakers had a retail price of $130 in adult sizes and were limited to one pair per customer. That did not stop them from selling out quickly on the Reebok website.

Online shoppers can still find the sold-out kicks online, but they will not be at retail price. Trusted sneaker resale platforms like StockX and GOAT both have the shoes available. Currently, the average resale price is $207 after 30 transactions on StockX.

Colorway Details

The Reebok x G-Unit G6. | Reebok

There is more than meets the eye with the "White Blue Red" colorway. The low-cut silhouette sports a luxe blend of leather and suede on the white upper. The cursive "G-Unit" script is stitched in blue on the heels, while the retro Reebok logo and G-6 branding appear throughout the shoe.

The "White Blue Red" theme continues with tri-color detailing. Underfoot, the blue ice-rubber outsole is capped off with the "RBK" logo and G-Unit cursive script. The shoes only come with one pair of white laces.

Tech Specs

The Reebok x G-Unit G6. | Reebok

After having these shoes in hand for just over a day, it's easy to see the combination of basketball and tennis footwear elements incorporated into the design. The premium materials and sleek silhouette make the shoe timeless enough to wear on or off any court.

The Reebok G-Unit G6 is synonymous with early 2000s hip-hop. It's easy to understand why its first run resulted in millions of pairs sold, and why so many fans were eager to get their hands on the iconic kicks.

50 Cent x Reebok

The Reebok x G-Unit G6. | Reebok

50 Cent was far from the first or the last musical artist to get his own sneaker, but the Reebok x G-Unit G6 owned the early 2000s. With 50 Cent and Reebok back in business, we can only hope this is the first of many retro colorways to return.

Beyond 50 Cent's return to the lifestyle category, Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson have elevated the brand's basketball division with Angel Reese's help. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.