The Reebok Angel Reese 1 "Barbie" is Selling Out Fast

With every brand competing for attention at the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game, Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese's natural star power took over. Reese and Reebok unveiled an incredibly well-timed sneaker collaboration with Barbie.

The "Bayou Barbie" has come a long way since her days with the LSU Tigers and is now one of the most influential athletes in the entire footwear industry. Naturally, the Reebok Angel Reese 1 "Barbie" is almost completely sold out on the Reebok website. However, fans can still find the sneakers if they know where to look online.

Shopping Information

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 "Barbie" colorway. | Reebok

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 "Barbie" colorway dropped on August 3, 2026. Online shoppers can still buy the limited-edition sneakers in a few remaining sizes (men's 13 and 14) for $160 at Reebok. However, more sizing options are available at Dick's Sporting Goods.

Just as some shoppers forget about certain retailers, it is also important to keep an eye on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT for potential deals. Currently, the shoes are hovering around the retail price on the resale market.

Collaboration Details

Angel Reese, Reebok, and Barbie have teamed up. | Reebok

In addition to the Reese-inspired doll, Reebok and Barbie worked together on shoes that were true to all parties involved. The colorway features a chalk with pink and purple detailing. Hits of light blue and bright yellow accentuate the model's sharp design.

Reese's signature logo, Reebok emblems, and Barbie branding all grace the shoe. It's always tough to pull off pink shoes, but this collaboration successfully made it work. The Reebok Angel Reese 1 has dropped in dozens of colorways, but this might be the best version yet.

Performance Technology

Angel Reese debuts her Barbie-inspired Reebok basketball shoes. | Reebok

Reese dominates the paint in the WNBA, so she needs a shoe just as powerful as she is. Tech specs include Reebok's patented Energy Return System technology (ERS) with strategically placed pods of nitrogen-infused Super Float foam.

The exoskeleton upper is molded TPU with cutouts and ventilated mesh panels. Meanwhile, a TPU stability cup in the heel adds structure to prevent ankle injuries. Lastly, the outsole features high-abrasion rubber with an aggressive traction pattern.

Angel Reese x Reebok

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 "Barbie" colorway. | Jacob Webster

Reebok invested in Reese early with an NIL deal in college, and later a long-term signature sneaker deal. The move has paid off. Not only has she established herself as a WNBA All-Star, but her first signature sneaker has been a smash hit.

The 2026 WNBA season is speeding toward the postseason, and fans can expect more heat from Reese. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.