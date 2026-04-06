Angel Reese Traded to Atlanta Dream in Exchange for Two First-Round Picks

The WNBA offseason got off to a fast start on Monday as the Atlanta Dream traded for Angel Reese. Amazon Prime's Taylor Rooks broke the news.

According to Front Office Sports's Annie Costabile, the Dream are sending their 2027 and ’28 first round draft picks to Chicago in exchange for Reese and a second round pick swap in ’28.

“This trade is designed to achieve roster balance and represents a great opportunity for all parties,” Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca explained in a press release. “We are thankful for her many important contributions to this league and this game, and we know she will continue to have a big impact on the court and beyond. We wish Angel all the best in her next chapter.”

Reese wasted no time sharing the news, posting pictures of herself in a Dream uniform on social media.

In a press release from the Dream, general manager Dan Padover said, “Angel is a dynamic talent and a perfect fit for what we are building in Atlanta. She has already proven herself as one of the most impactful players in the league, and her competitiveness, production and drive to win align seamlessly with our vision. This is an exciting moment for our organization and our fans.”

Reese was drafted by the Chicago Sky with the No. 7 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. She spent the first two years of her career with the Sky, averaging 14.1 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals a game. She led the WNBA in rebounding in each of her first two seasons, but did not experience much team success.

Reese appeared in 34 games as a rookie with the Sky, with the team finishing 13-27. Last season the Sky finished tied with the Wings for the worst record in the WNBA as Reese played in 30 games. Reese sat out the final game of the season with a back issue, but received a huge ovation from fans.

She was critical of the team near the end of the season, but Pagliocca said that the team had no intention of trading her.

"I’m not settling for the same s--- we did this year," Reese told the Chicago Tribune's Julia Poe in early September. "We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me. ... I think the priority is being able to convince [free agents] that this is an organization that is going in the right direction."

Last season the Dream led the WNBA in rebounding and finished tied for the second-best record in the league, but lost to the Fever in the first round of the playoffs.

During the WNBA offseason Reese played in Unrivaled and teamed up with Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark on Team USA. Off the court, Reese has remained incredibly popular appearing in movies, becoming the first athlete to walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and launching a very popular signature shoe with Reebok.

More WNBA from Sports Illustrated