Pharrell's Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish Returns This Weekend

Summer is not letting up anytime soon, and neither is Pharrell Williams' hot streak in the sneaker industry. The legendary artist has transcended music and become one of the most influential figures on the talented adidas roster.

While Pharrell's sneaker catalog with adidas is full of hits, the VIRGINIA Adistar Jellyfish has hit new levels of hype and popularity. In an era of minimalism, Pharrell and adidas Originals continue to swim against the trends to much success. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of this weekend's highly anticipated release.

Release Information

The adidas VIRGINIA Adistar Jellyfish "Tan" colorway. | adidas

The VIRGINIA x adidas Adistar Jellyfish "Tan" colorway will launch globally on August 22, 2026. Shoppers can buy the casual sneakers for $300 in adult sizes on the CONFIRMED app and at select retailers worldwide. The signups are already available online.

It's safe to assume these kicks will sell out and likely increase in value on the sneaker resale market. Fans who miss the initial drop will be able to find the shoes on StockX and GOAT. Currently, the average resale price is $434 on StockX.

Colorway Details

The adidas VIRGINIA Adistar Jellyfish "Tan" colorway. | adidas

The VIRGINIA x adidas Adistar Jellyfish "Tan" colorway features a blend of Crystal Sand and Trace Brown on the upper. The Core Black detailing on the unmistakable architecture places renewed emphasis on the silhouette's highly discernible proportions.

The retro adidas logo, Jellyfish wordmark, and VIRGINIA branding all pop off the tongue in light blue. The release marks the latest evolution for one of adidas Originals' most sought-after footwear franchises.

Tech Specs

The adidas VIRGINIA Adistar Jellyfish "Tan" colorway. | adidas

The silhouette is an ultra-chunky and hyper-exaggerated reimagining of the adidas Adistar Cushion 3 running shoe. Its flowing midsole is inspired by the movement of a jellyfish and is paired with an engineered mesh upper and sculptural cage.

Meanwhile, the sneaker's signature glow-in-the-dark detailing gives a distinctive identity and further elevates the shoe's futuristic aesthetic. It was designed in collaboration between Pharrell, his creative platform VIRGINIA, and adidas Originals.

Pharrell Williams x adidas

The adidas VIRGINIA Adistar Jellyfish "Tan" colorway. | adidas

While popular retro sneakers have sat on the shelves, the VIRGINIA x adidas Adistar Jellyfish has had the opposite problem. It's sold out quickly in its most popular colorways. The silhouette has resonated with sneakerheads worldwide.

The "Tan" colorway marks another successful chapter for VIRGINIA, Pharrell's creative platform. With the help of adidas Originals, VIRGINIA continues to reinterpret heritage through a playful lens. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.