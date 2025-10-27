Zion Williamson's Spooky Air Jordans Drop Just Before Halloween
It is a small sample size, but New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has looked dominant through two games this NBA season. Plus, Williamson continues to make waves in the footwear industry.
Williamson signed with Jordan Brand after his freshman season with the Duke Blue Devils, and his signature basketball shoe line has largely been forgettable.
However, Williamson's Voodoo-inspired collaborations on the Air Jordan 1 Low are full of New Orleans magic. Luckily, fans will be treated to another limited-edition sneaker collaboration just in time for Halloween 2025.
Shopping Information
The Zion x Air Jordan 1 Low OG 'Regency Purple and Dark Raisin' colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.
Online shoppers will be able to purchase the old-school basketball shoes in adult ($165) and big kid ($120) sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.
Unlike Williamson's signature basketball shoe line, these Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers are guaranteed to sell out within minutes of their release. Fans who miss the initial drop will have to try their luck on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.
Details
The latest Zion x Air Jordan 1 Low OG colorway is not your average pair of retro sneakers. It sports a hypnotizing blend of Regency Purple and Dark Raisin on the upper.
Raw edges, exposed stitching, and the combination of suede and canvas in the upper give the shoe a handcrafted feel. Additional details, like the inverted Nike Swoosh and voodoo doll, keep the look unique.
The upside-down logos and braided rope laces add an elevated appeal. Lastly, flip the heel tabs, and you will see 'Zion' and 'Voodoo' quietly hidden as a concealed message.
History
The Air Jordan 1 is finishing up its 40th birthday in a few months, marking an incredible run for one of the most recognizable sneakers of all time. While Jordan never played in the low-cut version, it is arguably more popular than its high-top counterpart.
Jordan Brand collaborated with Williamson on the Air Jordan 1 Low back in 2022, and it featured a more swampy look. While that lifestyle shoe was an instant classic, the 'Regency Purple and Dark Raisin' is an all-time favorite for sneakerheads who love Halloween.
Hopefully, 2025 is the beginning of a great season for Williamson. He is already off on the right foot on the basketball court and in the footwear industry. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.