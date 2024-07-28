5 Easy Ways to Upgrade Your Golf Style This Summer
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Summer is barely halfway over, which means there are a solid two months of hot weather remaining this year. For many people, that is dreadful news. For weekend warriors, that means there is plenty of time left to work on their golf game.
With pleasure comes responsibility; athletes must look the part on golf courses. Simply wearing a polo shirt and khaki pants is not enough. It is important to accessorize to complete your outfit.
Below are five easy tips to follow for upgrading your style on the golf course this summer (and beyond).
Malbon x DraftKings Collection
On the heels of launching its first-ever private label golf apparel line, DraftKings teamed up with Malbon to launch an exclusive co-branded golf collection, available now on the DK Shop website.
The two collaborated to develop the Malbon x DraftKings Collection, which promises to continue pushing the envelope of on-course fashion.
Featuring men’s products such as polos, quarter zips, hats, and sweaters, this exclusive collection is a meticulously curated collection designed with Malbon’s signature look and feel but with a DraftKings twist to blend performance with a distinct sense of style.
BAPEX Watch
The TYPE 1 BAPEX Crystal Stone showcases the brilliance of Cubic Zirconia stones, redefining timeless sophistication and functionality. Online shoppers can purchase the watches on the BAPE website.
The forthcoming BAPEX boasts a stainless-steel bracelet, a scratch-resistant sapphire window, and 100M water resistance. Driven by automatic mechanical movement, it offers a power reserve of over 42 hours, establishing it as a dependable companion for daily wear.
Jordan Tour Golf Gloves
Athletes can hit the greens in comfort and style. These gloves feature a premium leather that is soft and durable. Meawnhile, the perforations allow your skin to breathe. The stretch fabric on the back allows your hands to move naturally while you shoot for that hole-in-1.
Looking down at your hands while adjusting your grip and seeing the Jumpman logo will make you feel and play like the GOAT on the golf course. Online shoppers can purchase the gloves for $35 on the Nike website.
Footjoy Premiere Series Spiked Golf Shoes
FootJoy touts itself as the No. 1 golf shoe brand in the world, and they may not be wrong. The brand has several shoes loved by golfers, but none is more popular than its Premiere Series.
The Footjoy Premiere Series Spiked golf shoes feature hand-selected, premium full-grain leather from Pittards, which offers unparalleled beauty, fit, and resistance to stretching.
The OrthoLite EcoPlush Fit-Bed ensures all-day underfoot comfort. Meanwhile, the VersaTrax+ outsole is engineered with traction elements to create an outsole that is perfect for on-course performance. Online shoppers can check out the collection on the FootJoy website.
Sun Day Red Cypress Adjustable Half Vent Hat
Tiger Woods and TaylorMade officially launched Sun Day Red earlier this year. The company has quickly become one of the hottest apparel brands in the sport. One of our favorite parts of their collection is the Cypress Half Vent Hat, which costs $50 on the Sun Day Red website.
Golfers will love the Cypress Half Vent Hat, which is primed for your pursuit of perfection. It features an adjustable design and a secure fit, so you can focus solely on your game without distraction. The half-vent construction is a nod to functional innovation, providing optimal airflow to keep you cool under pressure.
Further Reading: The adidas CODECHAOS 25 is a game-changer on the golf course.