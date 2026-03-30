90s MLB Starter Jackets Are Back at Homage

Were the 1990s the golden era of life? Perhaps. What isn't debatable is that it was the best time for sports gear: uniforms, warm-ups, sneakers, and fan apparel were unapologetically bold. With the weather still chilly and the 2026 Major League Baseball season underway, HOMAGE is delivering a little slice of stylish nostalgia to sports fans.

Picking out the perfect fit for the ballpark just got much easier for sneakerheads, as HOMAGE brought back one of baseball fandom's most iconic looks through two new launches with Starter, blending vintage ballpark nostalgia with modern fan culture just in time for Opening Day.

The special-edition outerwear first launched on February 23. Online shoppers can find each incredible option online for $165 in adult sizes at homage.com.

HOMAGE x Starter Heavyweight Satin Jackets. | HOMAGE

The jacket is a certified nineties throwback with heavy satin poly to keep out the cold. The exclusive, vintage-inspired HOMAGE x Starter Heavyweight Satin Jackets are built for the dugout, with all the classic details of the original: full-snap buttons, slip pockets, quilted lining, and the essential interior patch.

The HOMAGE x Starter Heavyweight Satin Jacket reintroduces the unmistakable 90s layer once seen everywhere from stadium bleachers to city streets. Each piece of the collection is designed with bold team logos and bright colors. It features all MLB teams and celebrates the era when every fan had a satin jacket and wore their loyalty very loud and extra proud.

HOMAGE x Starter Heavyweight Satin Jackets. | HOMAGE

Even better, HOMAGE is not stopping with the Starter Heavyweight Satin Jackets. Earlier this month, the iconic brand introduced its first-ever MLB Starter Pullovers, expanding into a new silhouette after successful NBA and NFL drops. Online shoppers can choose from multiple teams for $175 in adult sizes at homage.com.

The HOMAGE x Starter Pullover Jacket is the ultimate in dugout-approved outerwear. It features a half-zip collar, adjustable hood, classic kangaroo pocket with velcro and zip closure, and bold colors for your favorite team.

The HOMAGE x Starter Pullover Jacket. | HOMAGE

The MLB Starter Pullovers are currently available in 12 teams, including the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves, and more. The collection taps into the nostalgic outerwear fans remember from stadiums, city streets, and playgrounds alike.

As vintage sportswear continues to influence mainstream fashion, the collaboration taps into the growing demand for heritage silhouettes reimagined for today's fan. Both launches are designed to meet early-season shopping demand from Opening Day all the way through the season to cold nights of playoff baseball in October.

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