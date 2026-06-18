Adidas Adizero Dropset Pro Takes Over HYROX World Championships

Today, adidas officially announced the Adizero Dropset Pro. It is the newest addition to the Adizero Dropset franchise, a shoe designed to close the gap between training and racing once and for all.

Drawing from adidas's deep racing pedigree, the Dropset Pro is engineered for athletes who refuse to compartmentalize their performance. Whether you are grinding through a training block or stepping onto a race course, the Dropset Pro is built to go wherever the work takes you.

The adidas Adizero Dropset Pro. | adidas

The brand is making a statement with its debut. Launching in Stockholm at the HYROX World Championship, one of the most competitive stages in hybrid fitness racing, adidas is putting the Dropset Pro into one of the most demanding race environments in the world before it ever hits the general market. That kind of confidence in a shoe speaks for itself.

The conversation around hybrid athletics has shifted in recent years, and Adidas is responding to that shift directly. "Hybrid athletes are redefining what performance looks like," said Bernard Sur, VP of Product at adidas Training.

The adidas Adizero Dropset Pro. | adidas

"Athletes are no longer training in one lane, and the footwear needs to evolve with that shift. At adidas, we are committed to advancing training through deeper collaborations with elite athletes and the wider hybrid community, listening, testing, and innovating to meet the real demands of the sport. The Adizero Dropset franchise reflects that commitment, supporting athletes from preparation through to competition."

The midsole is where the shoe earns its stripes. LightStrike Pro foam keeps things light without hollowing out the cushioning, delivering the kind of energy return that makes you feel like the shoe is working with you.

The adidas Adizero Dropset Pro. | adidas

Then there are the Energy Rods, a component Joergens called out specifically during development. They are what give the shoe its push, driving that smooth heel-to-toe transition and reactive takeoff that you feel the moment you start moving. The shoe is intentionally built closer to the ground, giving you a more direct, controlled feel underfoot without sacrificing the protection you need over a long training session or race.

Grip and traction were not afterthoughts in development. Adidas partnered with Continental, the same brand behind some of the world's most trusted high-performance tires, to engineer an outsole built for durability and confidence across every surface and movement.

The adidas Adizero Dropset Pro. | adidas

This is key in a competition like HYROX, where athletes push through sled runs, power through burpees, and demand reliable traction across every movement and every surface change the course throws at them.

Athlete collaboration was central to how the shoe came together. Catherine Joergens, Senior Director of Product at Adidas Training, made that a non-negotiable part of the process. "We worked very closely with our athletes to understand which features truly add value in both training and race environments, Joergens said. "That was a core principle throughout the entire development."

The adidas Adizero Dropset Pro. | adidas

Athletes can buy the adidas Adizero Dropset Pro now for $150 in adult sizes at adidas.com. The silhouette is available in four fierce colorways for men and three unapologetic colorways for women.

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