LaMelo Ball Debuts 6th PUMA Basketball Shoe in Puerto Rico

Minnesota Timberwolves point guard LaMelo Ball is opening the next chapter of his signature line, and he's doing it on the island instead of behind a screen. The MB.06 "Puerto Rico" kicks off his sixth signature shoe with PUMA, built exclusively for Puerto Rico and sold nowhere else.

It's rooted in the culture that makes the island one of basketball's most passionate communities, and the design reflects that from the first look.

PUMA MB.06 "Puerto Rico"

The PUMA MB.06 "Puerto Rico" colorway. | PUMA

The design leaves no question about where the influence comes from. A wash of blue moves across the entire upper, opening in a pale, almost sky-like tone near the tongue before deepening into a richer, saturated blue through the midfoot and heel.

The outsole features a gradient pulled directly from the Puerto Rican flag, and that same flag is placed again on the tongue, paired with Ball's own branding. Holographic detailing runs through the panels, which catch the light and shift tone depending on the angle. Ball himself described the concept as pulling from the island's water and coastline, which translates into the fade underfoot.

PUMA MB.06 Changes

The PUMA MB.06 "Puerto Rico" colorway. | PUMA

Structurally, the PUMA MB.06 takes a cleaner approach than its predecessor. The wings and lace covers that defined the PUMA MB.05 are gone, replaced by a streamlined, low-cut build with sculpted tooling and layered overlays.

Round panels run along both sides of the upper, and a crossed traction pattern on the outsole is built for the quick cuts and change of direction the game demands. His signature "Rare" and "1 of 1" embroidery is still stitched near the forefoot, carrying the personal stamp that runs through his entire line with PUMA.

LaMelo Celebrates Puerto Rican Basketball Culture

The PUMA MB.06 "Puerto Rico" colorway. | PUMA

The rollout centers on Jangueo en Bayamón, an event Ball is hosting himself as a full celebration of Puerto Rico's basketball culture and community on Friday, July 31.

Built to put fans directly inside LaMelo's world, it gives them the first shot at both the PUMA MB.06 "Puerto Rico" and its lifestyle companion, the LaFrancé "Puerto Rico," before either releases anywhere else. Limited pairs will also be sold at PUMA's three outlets across the island while supplies last. For PUMA Hoops, it's a marker of how far the PUMA MB line has come.

Global Launch in September

The PUMA MB.06 "Puerto Rico" colorway. | PUMA

The PUMA MB.06 will launch globally in September, so Puerto Rico gets this one first, with more on the wider colorway still to come. Currently, pricing and tech specs are not available. If you're on the island, Jangueo en Bayamón or one of PUMA's three PR outlets is where you'll find it. Nowhere else will, at least not yet.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.