Sophie Cunningham's Adidas Shoes Skyrocket on Resale Market

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham is rapidly ascending in the footwear industry. Cunningham went from wearing general-release shoes to starring in adidas marketing campaigns to having her player-exclusive sneakers sell out on release day.

Thanks to her unapologetic personality and proximity to Caitlin Clark, Cunningham has cultivated a massive fanbase. One of the best ways fans can support a player is by purchasing their kicks. Cunningham's adidas Crazy Energy basketball shoes are now reselling for twice the retail price online.

Shopping Information

The adidas Crazy Energy Sophie Cunningham basketball shoes. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The adidas Crazy Energy Sophie Cunningham basketball shoes were released for $110 in adult sizes on July 24, 2026. Currently, the shoes have an average resale price of $243 on StockX. The asking price for some sizes is as high as $499.

Cunningham's kicks are sold out on the adidas website, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Hibbett's. Unfortunately, there is no guarantee if they will ever get restocked.

Resale Outlook

The adidas Crazy Energy Sophie Cunningham basketball shoes. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

At this rate, prices for the adidas Crazy Energy Sophie Cunningham basketball shoes will only increase on the resale market. However, a few factors could change that trend. Either a sneaker restock or adidas drops another one of Cunningham's player-exclusive colorways (neither is rumored to happen at this time).

It is possible that Cunningham moves on from the shoe herself. She returned from the WNBA All-Star break wearing an unreleased colorway of Donovan Mitchell's eighth signature basketball shoe. It would not be surprising if adidas enlists Cunningham to market Mitchell's latest shoe, as she did for Damian Lillard last year.

Shoe Details

The adidas Crazy Energy Sophie Cunningham basketball shoes. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The adidas Crazy Energy is not Cunningham's signature shoe, but a player-exclusive colorway. The silhouette sports a Lucid Pink gradient pattern on the upper. Meanwhile, Cream White wraps around the ankle collar and laces. Shades of light blue pop through the mesh side panels and on the adidas branding.

Hints of bright orange pop through on the medial midsole, while all the colors come together to complete the look on the outsole. Cunningham does not have a signature logo or any other branding on the shoe.

Sophie Cunningham's Adidas Sneaker Deal

Sophie Cunningham wears the adidas Crazy Energy. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Cunningham started her WNBA career with Nike before switching to adidas in 2022. It is unreported when her current adidas sneaker deal expires, but the brand clearly has big plans for the veteran guard who plays the role of enforcer for Clark.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.