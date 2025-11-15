Adidas Celebrates Eric "Shake" James' Cancer Recovery Journey

When it comes to sneaker influencers, Eric “Shake” James is one of the trailblazers in the game. Since his days of running with the late Jam Master Jay, the iconic founder of RUN-DMC, to the founding of his sneaker store CLICKS and Black Market, and his exclusive partnership with adidas, Shake is one of the OG sneakerheads.

For his next release, Shake and adidas are teaming up on the “Cranberry 5’s” Adistar Control 5, on a sneaker collaboration “rooted in resilience, rebirth, and remembrance.”

The adidas x Clicks "Cranberry 5's" Control 5 retails for $140 and will be available at Clicks starting on November 15.

More than just another new shoe drop, the partnership symbolizes Shake’s remarkable story of surviving cancer and reclaiming “Control” of his life into a wearable symbol of physical, communal, and mental wellness.

Taking inspiration from Wisconsin’s state fruit, the Cranberry 5’s colorway pays tribute to the Milwaukee community that gave Shake unwavering support throughout as he recovered. The deep red tones are an homage to the city that helped restore his foundation and purpose. Taking to Instagram, Shake shared his vision being the release.

“As men, we are all superheroes; we are indestructible. Unbeknownst to anyone other than 5 people, I had a long battle with cancer. I’m completely on the other side of it now, but this shoe inspired me to tell my story as I kept it quiet for far too long because it made me feel vulnerable… Remember, men are superheroes…

The adistar control 5 “cranberry 5 is to uplift and inspire everyone to take control… it could be in your faith, your relationship, or your health,” he continued.

To commemorate the sneaker release, Shake is reopening the original Black Market space as the permanent home of JAY ACADEMY. The space will operate year-round as a community hub that supports Milwaukee youth through tutoring, career mentorship, creative coaching, “fades-for-grades” haircut sessions, computer and DJ classes, and sneaker and footwear design workshops.

Shake will host numerous community-first events across Milwaukee, including a Sneaker Fair at Dr. Howard Collegiate Academy, the Grand Unveiling Event at the newly reopened JAY ACADEMY, Take Control of the Mic Comedy Show, and the Take Control of the Mic Afterparty to experience the spirit of the “Cream City.”

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.

More Footwear News