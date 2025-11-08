Everything to Know About Patrick Mahomes’s Texas Tech Visit for Game vs. BYU
Patrick Mahomes returned to Lubbock on Saturday to watch his alma mater, No. 9 Texas Tech, face No. 8 BYU in a big Week 11 showdown.
Hailing from Texas Tech, Mahomes has remained connected to his alma mater. The school recently unveiled its new football facility, which was in part made possible by a $5 million donation from Mahomes and his wife Brittany.
The Red Raiders’ move to Adidas in 2024 has also marked a deeper connection, as Mahomes has been partnered with the brand since 2017. The former Texas Tech quarterback has had his Adidas ‘Gladiator’ branding intertwined with the program, as seen in the Red Raiders’ “Too Cold” uniforms on Saturday.
Here is how Mahomes was involved throughout the big game day in Lubbock.
ESPN College GameDay guest picker
Mahomes joined College GameDay hosts Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban as the celebrity guest picker on this week’s edition of the show. It is only fitting with No. 9 Texas Tech earning its highest ranking since 2008 and Mahomes on a bye week with the Chiefs.
The 8–1 Red Raiders have a tough test against 8–0 BYU, but Mahomes rolled with his Texas Tech squad to take the win.
Texas Tech’s “Too Cold” Adidas uniforms
Texas Tech debuted this year’s edition of their “Too Cold” uniforms against BYU on Saturday. The all-white look, which Mahomes helped design, features ”iced-out” lettering and a nod to Mahomes with his “Gladiator” logo located at the top.
Mahomes, who sported the jersey at Saturday’s game, surprised last year’s team with the first edition of the uniforms, drawing a great reaction from the players.
The latest “Team Mahomes” NIL athletes announced
Beyond the big game, Mahomes spent some of his time in Lubbock revealing the newest athletes being included in his “Team Mahomes” class. The NIL group was first unveiled last season for Mahomes and Adidas to support athletes across Texas Tech’s programs.
This year, the class is comprised of football quarterback Behren Morton, men’s basketball guard Christian Anderson, track-and-field athlete Malachi Snow and returning Team Mahomes members softball pitcher NiJaree Canady and women's soccer midfielder Sam Courtwright.
“Texas Tech will always be home for me, so I’m proud to give back to the school and community who helped shape me on and off the field,” Mahomes said in a press release. “As the partnership with Adidas continues to evolve and expand, we’re redefining not just the future of Red Raider sports, but college athletics more widely.”
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.