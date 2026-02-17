Adidas Dropped 5 Iconic Shoes Honoring Bob Marley

Earlier this month, adidas teamed up with The Bob Marley Foundation on an epic collaboration for music and sports fans. The adidas x Bob Marley Collection is available now, featuring a wide range of footwear and apparel.

The sneakers are already selling out quickly, so below is a detailed look and shopping information for fans who want to buy the five remaining pairs available online now.

adiZero Evo SL

The adidas adiZero Evo SL. | Foot Locker

The adidas adiZero Evo SL is the brand's most popular everyday running shoe. The silhouette sports a black upper with the Three Stripes branding in red, yellow, and green. Online shoppers can buy the adidas adiZero Evo SL "Bob Marley" colorway for $150 in adult sizes at Foot Locker.

Gazelle Jamaica x Bob Marley

The adidas Gazelle Jamaica x Bob Marley. | adidas

The adidas Gazelle Jamaica x Bob Marley Shoes are a pure classic. They feature a Pure Gold leather upper with nods to the legendary musician throughout the silhouette. Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $110 in adult sizes at adidas.com.

Samba OG Jamaica x Bob Marley

The adidas Samba OG Jamaica x Bob Marley. | adidas

The adidas Samba OG Jamaica x Bob Marley features a beautiful blend of black, yellow, and green. A print design on the textile and leather upper creates the perfect canvas for fans. Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $110 in adult sizes at adidas.com.

SL72 RS Jamaica x Bob Marley

The adidas SL72 RS Jamaica x Bob Marley. | adidas

The adidas SL72 RS Jamaica x Bob Marley comes in two colorways for fans. The first features a predominantly black upper with yellow, green, and red detailing. Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $150 in adult sizes at adidas.com.

SL72 RS Jamaica x Bob Marley

The adidas SL72 RS Jamaica x Bob Marley. | adidas

The second adidas SL72 RS Jamaica x Bob Marley colorway sports a yellow upper with black, green, and red detailing. Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $150 in adult sizes at adidas.com.

Both versions of the adidas SL72 RS Jamaica x Bob Marley are inspired by the vibrant energy of street life and the iconic influence of Bob Marley and Jamaica's soccer spirit. These shoes fuse classic design with modern attitude.

