Adidas Released Fitting Anthony Edwards Ad After He Was Fined by NBA

The NBA fined Anthony Edwards $25,000 on Thursday for chucking a ball into the stands at halftime in the Timberwolves’ win over the Trail Blazers earlier in the week.

Here’s a video of the incident the NBA fined Edwards for.

Immediately after the NBA’s press release came out on Thursday, Adidas, who partners with Edwards, released a fitting advertisement for his Anthony Edwards 2 shoes.

In the ad, an accountant is putting stacks of $100 bills in a bag to save up to pay for Edwards’s fines. Last season, Edwards racked up $420,000 in fines from various incidents, so the accountant says Adidas will keep $430,000 stowed away in a time of need.

The Adidas Basketball X, formerly known as Twitter, account quote tweeted the NBA’s statement with the video. The caption cleverly read: “Good thing we saved for times like this…Believe That.”

Good thing we saved for times like this…Believe That. https://t.co/d0kL7pPdg3 pic.twitter.com/M1KDW8J2Ie — adidas Basketball (@adidasHoops) February 26, 2026

It’s clear Adidas was ready and waiting for a fine to come Edwards’s way.

Edwards should easily be able to pay for his own fine, though. He will make around $45 million total this season just from his contract with the Wolves. He also reportedly makes around $10 million a year from his deal with Adidas. He should be good.

