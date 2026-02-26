Adidas Released Fitting Anthony Edwards Ad After He Was Fined by NBA
In this story:
The NBA fined Anthony Edwards $25,000 on Thursday for chucking a ball into the stands at halftime in the Timberwolves’ win over the Trail Blazers earlier in the week.
Here’s a video of the incident the NBA fined Edwards for.
Immediately after the NBA’s press release came out on Thursday, Adidas, who partners with Edwards, released a fitting advertisement for his Anthony Edwards 2 shoes.
In the ad, an accountant is putting stacks of $100 bills in a bag to save up to pay for Edwards’s fines. Last season, Edwards racked up $420,000 in fines from various incidents, so the accountant says Adidas will keep $430,000 stowed away in a time of need.
The Adidas Basketball X, formerly known as Twitter, account quote tweeted the NBA’s statement with the video. The caption cleverly read: “Good thing we saved for times like this…Believe That.”
It’s clear Adidas was ready and waiting for a fine to come Edwards’s way.
Edwards should easily be able to pay for his own fine, though. He will make around $45 million total this season just from his contract with the Wolves. He also reportedly makes around $10 million a year from his deal with Adidas. He should be good.
More NBA on Sports Illustrated
Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.Follow madisonwsports