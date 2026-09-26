The Altra Vanish Tempo 2 Is an Exciting Daily Running Shoe

Altra has been on my radar, and this is my first feature on one of the upstart brand's running shoes. The Vanish Carbon 3 has already received a ton of attention as Altra's top racing shoe.

Now the brand has released the shoe meant to train alongside it, the Vanish Tempo 2. Who is Altra, and is the hype for its everyday trainer real?

Altra's History

The Altra Vanish Tempo 2. | Altra

Altra started at a running store owned by Golden Harper's family in Orem, Utah. Harper noticed that the raised heel on most running shoes was changing how people ran. He put existing shoes in a toaster oven, pulled out the extra heel cushioning, and made the heel and forefoot sit at the same height.

He named the idea Zero Drop. Harper founded Altra in 2009 with three partners, and the first shoe came out in 2011. The brand also built its FootShape toe box, which gives the toes more room up front. Now headquartered in Denver, Altra is carving out its own lane in a crowded field with a wide range of products.

Vanish Tempo Line

The Altra Vanish Tempo 2. | Altra

The Vanish Tempo 2 is the training partner to the Vanish Carbon 3, Altra's race-day shoe. The VC3 uses a carbon plate that splits under the big toe so the toe can still push off on its own. The Tempo 2 brings that split plate idea to daily training.

It uses Altra's Racing FootShape fit, which is snug through the midfoot. I love the wide open toe box. For most runners, I think it's a no-brainer because of the flexibility and freedom it gives. The heel sits at 34mm and the forefoot at 30mm. A men's size 10 weighs 8.5 ounces, and a women's size 8 weighs 7.3 ounces.

Performance Technology

The Altra Vanish Tempo 2. | Altra

The biggest distinction is the plate. A carbon plate is stiff. It acts like a lever under the foot, snapping you forward at toe-off, which helps at race pace. On easy days, that much snap isn't necessary, and the stiffness can make the ride feel rigid.

The first Vanish Tempo had no plate. For this version, Altra went with PEBAX, a more flexible material. It still gives you feedback underfoot, with more freedom and less rigidity through the stride. The plate is split, so the toes can bend on their own.

It sits inside FAST TRN, Altra's new dual supercritical foam, which is designed to keep its bounce over long runs. This is also the first Tempo with a 4mm drop. A separate bottom eyelet tightens the midfoot without squeezing the toes.

Shopping Information

The Altra Vanish Tempo 2. | Altra

The Vanish Tempo 2 is available now in three colorways for $200 in adult sizes at altrarunning.com. Meanwhile, its race-day companion, the Vanish Carbon 3, sells for $240. I'm excited about both. Altra looks like a solid competitor in this segment, and I think these shoes will be a great addition to any training rotation.

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