Nike Breaks Its Silence With the Alphafly 4

Nike doesn't miss, especially with the biggest shoe in its line, the Alphafly. This is the fourth version of the racer that's defined Nike's marathon program since 2020, built to do one thing: win marathons.

After going quiet on this silhouette for two and a half years, Nike is entering the chat in a conversation other brands have been dominating. Below is a detailed breakdown of the new Nike Alphafly 4.

Nike Alphafly Legacy

The Nike Alphafly 4. | Nike

I ran for Nike school in college, and I've stayed in that lane ever since, testing pair after pair and telling you straight when something's worth your money. The Alphafly name has had a strong presence in this sport since it launched.

It's the shoe that carried Eliud Kipchoge under two hours, and every version since has been measured against that. The Alphafly 4 is the fourth attempt to live up to it.

Nike's Statement

The Nike Alphafly 4. | Nike

"A marathon is dynamic. With Alphafly 4, we spent years listening to athletes, studying how fatigue impacts performance and running mechanics, refining every element of the system to help runners maintain efficiency when it matters most," says Emily Farina, Senior Principal, Running Footwear, Nike Sport Research Lab.

"Our goal was simple: create a shoe that helps athletes feel more confident and capable deep into the race. That's what Alphafly 4 was built to do."

Development Process

The Nike Alphafly 4. | Nike

This is not a shoe for someone easing into running. Nike built it in its Sport Research Lab, pulling data from Project Dreamweaver and years of testing with Kipchoge and elite marathoners. It's engineered for one job: holding pace deep into 26.2 miles.

If you're not training for that kind of output, you won't feel what this shoe is built to do, and you're better off in something more forgiving. It rewards runners who already have the mileage and discipline in place, not runners hoping a shoe builds that discipline for them.

Performance Technology

Nike athlete Brigid Kosgei trains in Alphafly 4. | Nike

Nike changed four things here. The upper is now Atomknit, a seamless build with zoned midfoot cables and a molded heel that locks the foot down without adding bulk. The foam is new too. ZoomX LT sits alongside the standard ZoomX, lighter and bouncier, stacked around a full-length carbon Flyplate that keeps the ride stable at speed.

Nike also rebuilt the forefoot Air Zoom units from the ground up and finished the bottom with a Fast Shot outsole for grip when the pace gets uncomfortable. Nike says the result is 10% more energy return and a shoe 5% lighter than the Alphafly 3, and it costs less at launch than its predecessor.

Shopping Information

Nike athlete Brigid Kosgei trains in Alphafly 4. | Nike

Online shoppers can buy the launch colorway for $280 in adult sizes at Nike.com. A wider release takes place online and in stores on October 29. If you're chasing a personal best this fall or winter, this is the shoe I'd point you toward, provided you've put in the training to earn it.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the running world and beyond.