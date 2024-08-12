BAPE Unveils 3 Colorways of the BAPE STA OS Sneakers
When it comes to streetwear, BAPE, also known as A Bathing Ape, is one of the most innovative names in the apparel industry. Since the brand was founded in Japan in 1993, BAPE has served as a symbol of Japanese creativity and its impact on street fashion has been a game changer.
Continuing the influence of the brand, BAPE has released new colorways of the STA OS to take your summer sneaker game to another level.
Coming in orange/black, yellow/green, and black/red, the new BAPE STA OS is designed with high-quality leather materials which has become a signature of the brand.
The shoes feature an enlarged iconic STA logo on the side, which gives the silhouette a retro vibe with a modern streetwear twist, displaying the signature graphics of the brand.
Along with the shoes, the BAPE released the latest design of the TYPE 7 BAPEX SHARK SEIJIN timepiece. Featuring a shark graphic on the watch face, minute, and second hand, the 21-jewel automatic mechanical movement is a must-have for daily timepiece enthusiasts
With a stainless-steel bracelet, case, and bezel, the 40mm dial timepiece is built for durability and water resistance up to 100m, the watch is a standout in the collection and a combination of creativity and stability.
Both the BAPE STA OS and the TYPE 7 BAPEX SHARK SEIJIN are currently available at BAPE STORE® and BAPE.COM. Be sure to stay tapped into Kicks on SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
