SGA Stars in Snowy Ad for the Converse SHAI 001 'Winter Red'

What is colder than being cold? Colder than being 23-1 in the Western Conference standings? Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in a new ad for Converse.

Gilgeous-Alexander starred in a snowy campaign film ahead of tomorrow's release of the Converse SHAI 001 'Winter Red' colorway. The red and green silhouette captures the holiday spirit, while paying tribute to the reigning NBA MVP's roots.

Gilgeous-Alexander debuted the upcoming colorway the day before Thanksgiving, and fans will finally get a chance to buy the highly anticipated hoop shoes. Check out the 17-second video below as well as our guide on how to buy the sneakers when they drop.

Converse SHAI 001 'Winter Red' Release Information

In the video, Gilgeous-Alexander follows his compass north through blizzard conditions to find a pristine pair of the Converse SHAI 001 'Winter Red' underneath snow and ice.

The Converse SHAI 001 'WINTER RED' launches globally at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, December 11, 2025. Shoppers can try to buy the ultra-popular sneakers for $130 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app, Converse.com, Foot Locker, and at select retailers.

The festive design is inspired by the season's strength. It will be the fifth colorway of Gilgeous-Alexander's debut hoop shoe to hit shelves. All four of the previous drops have sold out quickly online and in stores.

Converse SHAI 001 'Winter Red' Details

SHAI 001: WINTER RED.



Available 12.11 in-store and online at Foot Locker. pic.twitter.com/ioViyi0Z0J — Foot Locker (@footlocker) December 4, 2025

The colorway draws inspiration from Gilgeous-Alexander's hometown of Hamilton, Ontario—a city known for long, cold winters and a steady sense of resilience.

The color scheme draws subtle inspiration from winterberry, one of the few plants that retain their color well into the colder months. Its quiet resilience mirrors the steady and focused mindset that has defined Gilgeous-Alexander's rise. 'Winter Red' is a nod to that journey.

The silhouette is accented with sharp green hits along the zipper, signature Shai logo applications on the tongue and insole, and Converse's Star Chevron on the heel. The upper's University Red hue nods to the winterberry's vivid color, a subtle reflection of confidence and the composed drive that continues to shape the Gilgeous-Alexander's path.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander x Converse

In addition to being a signature athlete, Gilgeous-Alexander is the Creative Director of Converse Basketball. After starting his career with Nike, he switched to Converse and eventually signed a massive contract extension in April 2024.

Gilgeous-Alexander's first signature sneaker has dropped, restocked, and sold out repeatedly in the first colorways: Butter, Charm Black, Hail Clay, and Masi Blue. Tomorrow's drop could be just as challenging for consumers.

NBA fans can expect more exciting news from Gilgeous-Alexander and Converse. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

More Footwear News

The 25 best basketball shoes of 2025.

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Jalen Brunson' drops this week.

The Nike Kobe 9 Low "Perspective' is sitting on shelves.

LaMelo Ball's PUMA basketball shoes get a 'Metallic' makeover.

The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 "Dark Mocha" drops soon.