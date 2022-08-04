Ben Simmons Wears Off-White Air Jordan 2 Sneakers at WNBA Game

Ben Simmons clearly misses the game of basketball. The NBA All-Star missed all last season due to drama with the Philadelphia 76ers and a back injury after landing with the Brooklyn Nets.

The silver lining is Simmons appears to be healthy and in good spirits. The 26-year-old has sat courtside at the NBA Summer League and now a WNBA game. Last night, Simmons sat beside the legendary reporter Robin Roberts and New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

Even better, Simmons did it in style. The oversized guard rocked a pair of Off-White x Air Jordan 2 Low sneakers. Jordan Brand collaborated with Off-White on the retro basketball sneakers and released them on November 12, 2021, for $250.

Unfortunately for sneakerheads, the average resale price of the rare kicks is $760, according to StockX. The Air Jordan 2 was initially released in 1986, and you could be forgiven for believing these shoes are 36 years old.

Off-White x Air Jordan 2 Low sneakers. Nike

The Off-White x Air Jordan 2 Low features a white leather upper with red piping, yellowed eyelets, and Michael Jordan's signature on the lateral side. Looks of aging are apparent on the design's sole, where the midsole is artificially yellowed and decayed with translucent material filling the gaps.

Everyone has their opinion on how Simmons should have handled the situation with the 76ers. But there is no denying that his sneaker collection is top-notch. Hopefully, fans see more of him in a uniform next season and less time in street clothes. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

