Brooks and AFEW Drop "Today Was A Good Day" Collaboration

Brooks Running just handed the sneaker world a lifestyle shoe that still hits like a performance runner, and that's what's unique about this collaboration with AFEW Store. The Adrenaline GTS 10 "Today Was A Good Day" runs on style, reminiscent of the Ice Cube classic.

The upper transitions from Fig into Bridal Rose, built with synthetic mesh, metallic synthetic leather, and suede sitting across the heel and lateral side. Patent leather runs throughout for a finish that feels more luxury than a standard GTS.

The Brooks x AFEW Adrenaline GTS 10. | Brooks Running

The full palette moves through Bridal Rose, High Risk Red, Fiery Coral, Vanilla Ice, Cloud Dancer, and Fig, all rosé and red tones pulled together into one cohesive look that leans into the warmth of a late summer evening.

What you notice instantly is how much they packed into this shoe. A 3D gel sticker on the lateral side, custom tongue labels, and heel branding from both Brooks and AFEW in the GO2 Series design. They didn't miss a single detail.

The Brooks x AFEW Adrenaline GTS 10. | Brooks Running

Three lace options come with it, too, so you can shift the whole look depending on your mood that day, whether you want something loud or something that lets the colorway speak for itself.

Underfoot, this is still built off Brooks' own platform. DNA LOFT cushioning and GuideRails support carry-through, so comfort and stability didn't get lost chasing a lifestyle moment. You get a shoe that looks like a lifestyle release but runs off the same tech Brooks has trusted for years, the kind of foundation that made the GTS line a staple for runners long before AFEW ever got involved.

The Brooks x AFEW Adrenaline GTS 10. | Brooks Running

Something's larger at play here. Brooks spent years building a name in performance running, and this is another giant step into lifestyle territory without walking away from what made them a runner-approved brand in the first place.

AFEW Store, one of Germany's sharpest voices in collaborative sneaker culture, was the right partner to make that jump feel real instead of forced, pairing a performance brand with a retailer that knows exactly how to speak to sneaker culture.

The Brooks x AFEW Adrenaline GTS 10. | Brooks Running

The Adrenaline GTS 10 "Today Was A Good Day" debuts through AFEW Store in Germany, live now alongside the standard Adrenaline GTS 10 on their platform.

Brooks just showed there's more than one lane they can run in, and this one might be the most personal shoe they've dropped in years. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the running world and beyond.