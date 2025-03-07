Brooks Running steps into lifestyle fashion with Y2K-inspired sneakers
Where is there left to go when you have dominated the field in the running market? For Brooks Running, the brand is expanding into the lifestyle sneaker space.
Brooks is opening its vault for the first time alongside New York-based streetwear pioneer Jeff Staple on March 13.
The two collaborators plan to release the STAPLE x Brooks Adrenaline GTS 4. This will reintroduce the brand's iconic best-selling shoe from its archives with a blend of Jeff's artistic vision and design.
The Adrenaline GTS 4 was originally released in 2002, and it was instrumental in establishing Brooks' leadership in performance at its release.
The revamped Adrenaline GTS 4 pairs the shoe's classic silhouette with colors and designs inspired by 2000s running culture that can be styled alongside modern streetwear.
The STAPLE x Brooks Adrenaline GTS 4 launches on March 13 for $175 in men's and women's sizes. The shoes will drop on BrooksRunning.com and be available at the STAPLE NYC store. Additionally, limited pairs will be available to purchase on-site on March 12.
This collaboration enhances what is already an iconic shoe with a streetwear feel, infusing the STAPLE signature pigeon gray and pink hues set against dark undertones.
Even better, two additional colorways of the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 4 will launch on March 27, 2025. Athletes and fans can buy the sneakers for $140 on BrooksRunning.com.
This will redefine the blend between lifestyle and performance with a style that features a classic mesh, nostalgic overlays, and updated foam for everyday comfort and style.
