Brooks Running Launches 2 New Race Day Shoes for Summer
Brooks Running has built a reputation among runners for its wide selection of high-performing shoes. The runner-approved brand has even branched out into the lifestyle sneaker space with trendy collaborations.
But at the end of the day, Brooks is about breaking personal records. With summer officially upon us, Brooks is dropping two new performance shoes built to take runners from their toughest training to the finish line faster than ever.
Meet the Brooks Hyperion Elite 5 and Brooks Hyperion Max 3. Both race day shoes hit shelves on Tuesday, July 1. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the highly anticipated shoes.
Brooks Hyperion Max 3
The Hyperion Max 3 is built for speedwork, training, and recovery. While the Elite 5 is all about race-day speed, the Max 3 brings a higher stack height and added cushioning for long-mile comfort and daily durability.
This training companion pairs elite-level performance with long-run support. It features DNA GOLD cushioning combined with DNA FLASH v2 and the SpeedVault Race+ Plate for protection, propulsion, and recovery.
The RapidRoll Rocker geometry encourages smooth, quick heel-to-toe transitions. Lastly, a lightweight, breathable mesh upper that locks down to provide security at any speed.
The Hyperion Elite 5 has a 6mm drop with a 38:32 midsole height and a 46:40 total stack height. It weighs 8.8 ounces (women's) and 9.9 ounces (men's). Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $200 on July 1 at BrooksRunning.com.
Brooks Hyperion Elite 5
The Hyperion Elite 5 is the lightest and fastest racing shoe Brooks has ever built. It has been tested and worn by top athletes like two-time Olympian Des Linden. This shoe is built to deliver speed with its new DNA GOLD cushioning, the lightest, softest, and highest energy return foam Brooks has ever made.
It has a carbon fiber SpeedVault Race+ Plate size customized to each shoe to decrease weight and optimize bending stiffness, as well as an updated upper, removing all unnecessary weight for a near-invisible race-day fit.
The Hyperion Elite 5 has a 8mm drop with a 35:27 midsole height and a 40:32 total stack height. It weighs 6.9 ounces. Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $275 on July 1 at BrooksRunning.com.
