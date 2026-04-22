Converse and Undefeated Honor the Los Angeles Dodgers

Converse, UNDEFEATED, and Major League Baseball are running it back with another Dodgers-inspired sneaker collaboration. Instead of Brooklyn, this time they bring the focus to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Last time they paid homage to Brooklyn. And it was, dare I say it, a "homerun". This one is very different. No shade to Brooklyn whatsoever, but this one is a huge nod to the West Coast, to the culture and sound that defines the LA scene and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Undefeated x Converse Chuck 70 'Dodgers' colorway. | Nike

The follow-up lands at the right time. The Dodgers are coming off back-to-back World Series championships, and that momentum is felt across the city. You see that translation in the design. The navy upper sets the tone. Strong base, and clean execution. The faux ostrich leather adds a textured finish that pops, adding depth without overcomplicating the design.

The stitching is where the character comes alive. It starts with tight, consistent lines across the panels, which gives the shoe structure and durability. You can feel the passion and see the level of precision throughout. The embroidered LA logo on the lateral side anchors the identity. It sits exactly where it should. UNDEFEATED’s rubber badge adds contrast and keeps the collaboration rooted in streetwear.

The Undefeated x Converse Chuck 70 'Dodgers' colorway. | Nike

The details are what set this one apart. This is the wildest part of the shoe. The Dodgers x UNDEFEATED tongue artwork is built with a purpose, designed so that when the tongue is folded over, the graphic reads clean and complete.

It plays directly into how people actually wear their Chucks, turning a small design choice into something both functional and visual. That interaction gives the shoe a different kind of presence. At the heel, the custom Converse x UNDEFEATED x Dodgers license plates bring all three names together, tying the entire concept into one clean finish. At the same time, the Dodgers embroidery on the tongue reinforces the identity without overdoing it.

The Undefeated x Converse Chuck 70 'Dodgers' colorway. | Nike

The campaign stays grounded in both performance and culture. Yoshinobu Yamamoto leads it, representing the current era of Dodgers baseball, while creators Jairo and Salem Mitchell bring in the cultural layer that extends beyond the game.

The Converse x UNDEFEATED x Dodgers Chuck 70 in navy will launch Saturday, April 25, at UNDEFEATED Silver Lake, New York, Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Undefeated.com for $110 in men’s sizing.

The Undefeated x Converse Chuck 70 'Dodgers' colorway. | Nike

The wider release follows Monday, April 27, through Converse.com, MLB.com, the MLB Flagship Store in New York City, and the Dodgers Team Store, with a final drop on the Nike SNKRS app Tuesday, April 28.

For me, this one slaps. West Coast influence courses through every detail. From the color to the execution, it reflects a city that knows exactly what it is and carries that with confidence. For more on this release and the latest in sneaker culture, tap in with what’s new on Sports Illustrated's Kicks on SI.