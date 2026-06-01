Stephen Curry Signs 10-Year Sneaker Deal With Li-Ning

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has agreed to a ten-year sneaker deal with the Chinese sportswear brand Li-Ning. The new partners made the joint announcement with a splashy photo shoot, slick social media video, and a mission statement.

After more than a decade together, Curry and Under Armour abruptly split in November 2025. As part of the breakup, Curry got to keep Curry Brand and immediately began wearing shoes from various brands. Curry dazzled fans with a wide range of sneakers throughout the 2025-26 NBA season.

Stephen Curry has signed a sneaker deal with Li-Ning. | Curry Brand

While every brand made its pitch to Curry, the four-time NBA Champion followed in the footsteps of Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade. After stints with Converse and Jordan Brand, Wade eventually launched a highly successful partnership with Li-Ning. Several active NBA players wear Li-Ning, but Curry is by far the most accomplished.

According to the announcement, this marks a new global chapter for Curry Brand and a major step forward in its evolution across basketball, golf, and lifestyle. The partnership is built around long-term brand co-creation, multi-category performance product development, sports culture initiatives, and a shared commitment to inspiring the next generation of athletes around the world.

Stephen Curry on Li-Ning. | Curry Brand

Curry penned a letter, titled "The Future of Curry Brand," where he explained why this moment is bigger than a shoe deal or signature series. He called it "the partnership of a lifetime" and shared that "the future of Curry Brand is with Li-Ning."

Curry wrote that it was more than Li-Ning basketball shoes' quality, comfort, and performance. But the company is "truly about sport," understanding athletes, and has the innovation to help Curry Brand thrive.

Stephen Curry has signed a sneaker deal with Li-Ning. | Curry Brand

Curry mentioned his sneaker free agency, saying playing in Wade and teammate Jimmy Butler's Li-Ning sneakers earlier this year had a big impact. He saw how the brand could deliver on the innovation, design, and performance he wants Curry Brand to stand for.

Looking ahead to the future, Curry Brand and Li-Ning will work together to build best-in-class products, launch elevated platforms, and create storytelling that reaches young athletes worldwide. The partnership will start with basketball and extend into golf and lifestyle, with plans to open Curry Brand stores in China and the U.S. as the brand expands its global footprint.

This is a bittersweet moment, as it was fun for the sneaker community to follow Curry's every move. However, the future of this new partnership is promising. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.