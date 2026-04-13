Converse and UNDEFEATED Pay Homage to Brooklyn Dodgers

Converse did it again. This time linking up with UNDEFEATED and MLB to tell the story of the Brooklyn Dodgers through the Chuck 70. The Dodgers may have moved to Los Angeles a long time ago, but the team's rich tradition is rooted in Brooklyn.

First glance, it's the "B" that hits. That stitched logo is the first thing you notice, and it lands exactly how it should. It's instantly recognizable, tied directly to that classic Dodgers heritage. From there, the build starts to speak.

The Undefeated x Converse Chuck 70 "Brooklyn Dodgers" colorway. | Nike

The faux ostrich leather upper brings texture and depth, while still respecting the original DNA of the Chuck 70. It feels like a nod to the past, but done in a way that reflects the style of today.

This is where they really get into it. The Chuck 70 already has a reputation for durability, and they reinforce that here through the construction.

The Undefeated x Converse Chuck 70 "Brooklyn Dodgers" colorway. | Nike

The sidewalls are reinforced with higher rubber foxing, giving the shoe more structure and support, while added cushioning brings in comfort without taking away from the classic feel. It all ties back to what the Chuck 70 has always done well, just built to hold up more durable over time.

The accents close it out. Custom Converse x UNDEFEATED x Dodgers license plates at the heel and Brooklyn embroidery across the tongue complete the package. The color palette leans heavily toward classic Dodgers tones, with darker finishes that make it easy to wear or accessorize. The verdict is that it's dope and bold without being forceful.

The Undefeated x Converse Chuck 70 "Brooklyn Dodgers" colorway. | Nike

Last but not least. The archival logos, the West Coast Dodgers feel, and the overall execution come together in a way that just makes sense.

The campaign adds another layer, featuring imagery from Futura, Kalil Justin, and Ashley Alicea; it screams art, culture, and identity. It also speaks to home-team pride and the idea of living history, while showing how something rooted in the past can still move with the present.

The Undefeated x Converse Chuck 70 "Brooklyn Dodgers" colorway. | Nike

The UNDEFEATED x Converse Chuck 70 "Brooklyn Dodgers" colorway will launch on Monday, April 20. Shoppers can find the sneakers at UNDEFEATED New York, La Brea, Phoenix, Las Vegas, undefeated.com, MLB.com, the MLB Flagship Store (NYC), and the Dodgers Team Store for $110 (men's sizes 3–12, 13, 14).

Big nod to Converse on this one. They got it right. The heritage, the culture, everything tied in the way it should be. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from MLB and beyond.