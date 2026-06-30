Sports fans and sneakerheads have come to associate Division Street's Ducks of a Feather (DOAF) brand with epic sneaker collaborations centered around Oregon Ducks football and basketball. However, the spirit of the World Cup has given us all reason to celebrate soccer culture.

DOAF and the sneaker platform GOAT have teamed up to drop a limited edition DOAF x Nike Total 90 "Beautiful Game," a thoughtful design that celebrates the universal language of football and honors the global community united by the world's biggest sporting event.

"Beautiful Game" Details

The DOAF x Nike Total 90 "Beautiful Game" colorway. | GOAT

The DOAF x Nike Total 90 "Beautiful Game" blends heritage with modern storytelling. The rich cultural tapestry of nations coming together for the World Cup inspired the vibrant aesthetic.

The silhouette features vibrant multicolor graphics and custom design elements. Each color coming together represents the different backgrounds, experiences, and circumstances of the international football community. It's the sports' diverse fanbase that makes the beautiful game possible worldwide.

Nike Total 90 Design

The DOAF x Nike Total 90 "Beautiful Game" colorway. | GOAT

The flags and cultures of World Cup host nations inspire the color scheme. But the premium woven materials and reflective accents provide an elevated look that honors the bright moments and pivotal plays that define championship football.

The tongue features custom branding and gold-tipped laces that underscore. Embroidered details mark the year of competition, while glow-in-the-dark rubber and reflective design elements add a modern touch that transforms the sneaker in motion. Best of all, the woven upper pattern is randomly cut, so each pair is unique.

Shopping Information

The DOAF x Nike Total 90 "Beautiful Game" colorway. | GOAT

The DOAF x Nike Total 90 "Beautiful Game" colorway will be produced worldwide. The limited-edition release will be available exclusively on GOAT beginning Tuesday, July 14. Only 300 pairs of the shoes exist.

The Nike Total 90 is one of the American sportswear brand's most iconic football silhouettes. Now, it becomes the canvas for DOAF's bold design language. We have seen it drop in several colorways this year, but this is easily the best iteration.

Ducks of a Feather

The DOAF x Nike Total 90 "Beautiful Game" colorway. | GOAT

Like all initiatives from Division Street's Ducks of a Feather brand, proceeds generated from the DOAF x Nike Total 90 "Beautiful Game" will benefit participating University of Oregon student-athletes.

Ducks of a Feather is Division Street's collaborative platform that exists to unite the passion of University of Oregon Athletics with the pulse of culture, creating unforgettable moments that inspire and connect our community.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker industry and beyond.