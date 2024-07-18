Foot Locker Plans Major Party for WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix
This week, the entire basketball world turns its focus to Phoenix, Arizona. The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game is guaranteed to be unlike any other, and every brand wants to celebrate the event. Foot Locker has already unveiled its set of activations in Phoenix to celebrate women's basketball.
As Foot Locker continues to cement its leadership position in basketball, the brand will explore explosive growth, key storylines, and future trends that are revolutionizing women's basketball.
Foot Locker will be at the forefront of fan engagement as they partner with Nike and Jordan Brand to host a two-day activation as part of the "The Clinic."
On July 19, Foot Locker will host a "The Clinic: Skills & Drills" with local young women hoopers from Phoenix's Desert Unit and Locked-In Elite youth basketball programs, as well as Run it Back.
The unforgettable experience will be led by Linnae Harper, a former WNBA player and seven-time U.S. Women's basketball medalist. Athletes joining the session include Mikayla Williams (LSU Tigers), Kiki Rice (UCLA Bruins) and Kiyomi McMiller (Rutgers Scarlet Knights).
Timing for the session is from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at the American Sports Centers (755 N 114th Avenue, Avendale, Arizona), one of the largest indoor court facilities in Arizona.
On July 20, Foot Locker will host an engaging panel discussion, "Full Court Press", hosted by Alicia Monique Blanco (Phoenix In-Arena Basketball Host) with panelists Mistie Boyd (Executive Director, Athlete Engagement and Basketball Operations, Detroit Pistons), Aerial Powers (Guard, Atlanta Dream), Melody Eshani (Founder and CEO, ME.) and more.
The leadership panel will address how these women shaped their journeys, express their personal style, and the evolution of women's basketball. Following the panel, there will be other experiential moments on-site. Timing for panel is from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the Foot Locker Store in the Desert Sky Mall (7611 W Thomas Road, Phoenix, Arizona).
Further Reading: Foot Locker unveiled its reimagined FLX Rewards loyalty program for sneaker shoppers.