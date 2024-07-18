Gunna Debuts Adidas Adizero Aruku During London Show
In the world of hip-hop, Gunna is one of the most popular and influential rappers in the game. With a plethora of chart-topping hits, the Atlanta rapper has gained a reputation for his unique lyricism and also his sense of style.
This past weekend, Gunna showed off his love of sneakers as he collaborated with adidas Originals to reveal the highly anticipated Adizero Aruku sneaker “amidst a fusion of music and football culture.” Gunna rocked the shoes on stage during his electric performance that kicked off the WIRELESS Festival in London.
The white and red silhouette of the new Adizero Arukuo was a dazzling combo with Gunna as he performed some of his biggest hits and cuts from his latest album, One of Wun. The impeccable design of the Adizero Arukuo is setting a new standard for adidas Originals.
At the conclusion of the festival, adidas hosted an exclusive after-party with Gunna as the guest of honor as he celebrated bringing the culture of the “ATL” across the pond to the city of London.
Continuing the epic weekend, Gunna traveled to Berlin to watch Team Spain defeat Team England in the Euro Cup Final, wearing the Adizero Aruku again.
In an interview with Complex, Gunna shared his affinity for the Adizero Aruku and his ongoing partnership with adidas. “We’ve been doing business, but this has been in the works,” Gunna said. “I wanted to bring a new light to [the shoe] and open it up.”
Inspired by the streetwear culture of Japan, the Adizero Aruku “represents a fusion of global influences, redefining the boundaries between athletic performance and urban fashion.” More than a traditional sneaker, the Adizero Aruku embodies versatility and modernity as “it transcends traditional sneaker design to make a bold cultural statement.”
With its bold look and futuristic design, the Adizero Aruku is the kind of shoe that sneakerheads will love to add to their collections. The sneaker will launch globally in 2025. It will be available at adidas stores and select retailers worldwide.
