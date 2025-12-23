Steph Curry Wears Penny, T-Mac, and More Sneakers Against Magic

Stephen Curry led the Golden State Warriors to a 120-97 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday night. In addition to scoring 26 points, Curry used his footwear to honor two Magic legends and a teammate.

Since Curry's unexpected split with Under Armour in November, the four-time NBA champion has used sneakers to celebrate hoops legend and remind everyone of his influence on the footwear industry.

Last month, Curry showed love to Shaquille O'Neal and Penny Hardaway when the Warriors faced the Magic in Orlando. Last night, Hardaway got another nod, as well as Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady and teammate Jimmy Butler.

Nike Penny Foamposite

Steph broke out the "Royal" Nike Foams tonight before matching up against Orlando 🔵



What do you think he's gonna wear next? pic.twitter.com/XE2ittjyaz — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) December 23, 2025

Curry entered the Chase Center wearing the Nike Air Foamposite One in the "Deep Royal" colorway. Perhaps he read our article this past weekend about how the shoes were sitting on shelves, even discounted in some colorways.

Either way, it is no Hardway's signature sneaker. However, he was the face of the revolutionary hoop shoe back in the late 1990s. Hardaway's signature "1 Cent" logo appears on the heels of the blue and black shoes.

adidas T-Mac 3

Steph laces up the Adidas TMac 3s for pregame 🏀 pic.twitter.com/osPU2v3HP2 — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) December 23, 2025

Earlier this year, McGrady officially re-signed with adidas after a brief split. The Magic legend was the face of the brand in the early to mid 2000s, and his retro sneakers remain a favorite among old-school NBA fans.

Curry wore the adidas T-Mac 3 Restomod in the "Auburndale" colorway. The white, blue, and gold shoes are a tribute to McGrady's high school. But for last night's purposes, they worked perfectly with the Warriors' team colors.

More: Curry tells everyone to "be on alert" for his sneakers.

Li-Ning JB 3

When it came time for tip-off, Curry put up the retro sneakers for a new performance model. He matched with his teammate, Jimmy Butler, by wearing the Li-Ning JB 3 "Snake Spirit" colorway.

NBA fans can expect to see Curry continuing to rock a wide range of hoop shoes as his sneaker free agency rolls on. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

