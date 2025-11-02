Meet the Skaters Using Culture to Create Community with Adidas
Last month, adidas launched the 2025 edition of Nuestra Cultura Al Mundo, the brand platform honoring Hispanic and Latino/a/e voices shaping sport, culture, and community. Through storytelling and community activations, the initiative celebrates culture as a living legacy, creates spaces for meaningful connection, and fosters partnerships with creators, athletes, and cultural leaders.
This year, adidas spotlights two community architects, each redefining what it means to lead with creativity, authenticity, and cultural pride: Jenn Soto and Diego Nájera.
Soto is a Puerto Rican-American skateboarder who has become a beacon for the next generation of female skaters. Renowned for her technical skill, Jenn channels her passion for skateboarding into empowering others, building inclusive spaces, and inspiring young athletes to embrace their identity and pursue their dreams with confidence.
Nájera is a Mexican-American skateboarder who has turned skateboarding into a platform for self-expression, cultural storytelling, and representation. With creativity, grit, and unshakeable pride in his heritage, Diego pushes boundaries in the sport while connecting communities through his craft.
Adidas is deepening its investment in their mission of providing expanded access to skate by powering community skate activations in their respective communities. Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Soto and Nájera about their mission, adidas partnership, and footwear rotation.
How long have you worked with adidas on different events and projects?
JS: I've been working with adidas since around 2017 or 2018—so it's been a minute now! At this point, I've honestly lost track of how many projects we've done together. When you're doing good work with good people, the years blend together.
What I love most is that our collaborations go beyond skateboarding — we're always finding ways to give back to the community, whether it's events supporting people with disabilities, local signings, or just creating spaces where people feel seen. It's added a whole new layer of purpose to what I do as a skater.
DN: I've been working with adidas for about eight years now. Over that time, we've done everything from short films and creative storytelling pieces to more cinematic projects that go deeper into skate culture. What I really appreciate is that adidas gives us the space to experiment and to push the boundaries of what skate content can look and feel like.
Every project feels fresh, whether it's about innovating with visuals, sharing personal stories, or inspiring others to think creatively. That's what keeps it exciting; they really understand and elevate the culture.
What were your goals for working with adidas on its Nuestra Cultura Al Mundo initiative?
JS: My goal with this project was really to highlight the diversity that exists in skateboarding. It's not about me, it's about representation. I want people to watch this and see someone who looks like them, someone they can relate to, and feel inspired to keep going.
There are so many different kinds of people who skate, and everyone deserves to feel like they belong here. I've always looked up to legends like Leo Baker, Vanessa Torres, and Alexis Sablone - seeing women like them shred has pushed me to keep paving my own lane and to help others feel seen, too.
DN: My biggest goal was to be able to tell my story in a way that feels real and to represent voices that often go unheard. I wanted young people, especially those going through tough times, to watch it and see a bit of themselves in my journey.
This project means a lot more to me than just being a campaign; it's something that can actually impact how people see themselves and what they believe is possible. If someone watches it and feels inspired to express themselves, give back, or stay focused on their path, then that's everything to me.
Both of you filmed exclusive content for adidas. What should fans expect?
JS: Fans can expect something a little more personal this time; it's not just about the tricks or the skating, but it's about the people and stories behind it. We talked a lot about family, community, and how important it is to have that strong support system around you.
The film really celebrates the people who hold you down and help you grow—the friends, mentors, and family who remind you why you started in the first place.
DN: I think fans can expect something very genuine. It's really about the importance of staying close to your family, your friends, and your community - the people who guide you through hard times and keep you grounded.
We wanted to show that giving back and showing love, respect, and support are some of the strongest things you can carry through life. At the end of the day, it's about connection, growth, and gratitude through skating.
What message do you have for Hispanic/Latino/a/é trailblazers?
JS: Keep blazing your own trail. Don't let anyone dim your light or make you feel like you don't belong. Move with energy, with purpose, with heart. And don't overthink it, sometimes you've just got to trust yourself and go for it. You never know who you're inspiring along the way.
DN: I always tell people: stay focused and locked in. Trust yourself, even when things feel unclear. Something is always building in the background - even when you can't see it yet. Everything takes time, and all the hours, the effort, the pain - it all pays off. Just believe in the process, because that's where your strength comes from.
Last question: What adidas sneakers are in your rotation this fall?
JS: Right now, I'm really feeling the Super Skate - I love the colorways, especially the white with green and the off-white with blue. I've also been rocking the all-white leather Superstars—they're such a classic. Honestly, all of these work on and off the board. And lately, I've been wearing the Megaride S50s a lot - they're super comfortable and just have that clean look I love.
DN: Right now, I'm wearing the Adios OGs when I'm chilling—that's my go-to off-board shoe. For skating, I've been loving the Tekkira Cups—super-solid feel and good control. You'll always catch me in shell toes, too; the Superstars are a classic. And when I'm not skating, I like the Adistar Control 5s. For me, it's really all about comfort, whether I'm skating or just moving around day to day.