Oregon Debuts Pregame Sneakers for the Peach Bowl

The Oregon Ducks took their team flight to Atlanta today ahead of Friday night's showdown against the top-ranked Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl. As always, Nike had the Ducks flying in style.

Oregon previewed their pregame sneakers on the team flight, and they did not disappoint. The entire team received the Nike Air Force 1 "Orchard Premium" player-exclusive colorway. Check out Oregon's Instagram post below for a detailed look at the unreleased kicks.

The caption read, "Apple Green for the moment. Nike AF1 Orchard Premium. On feet for @cfapeachbowl travel. #GoDucks." The silhouette featured a monochromatic Apple Green design, premium materials, and thick laces.

It is a monumental moment for the program, so the players have earned the incredible sneakers. Unfortunately for fans, that means the Nike Air Force 1 "Orchard Premium" will not be available for retail. That is consistent with Oregon's tradition of treating its players to the best Nike has to offer its flagship school.

Oregon is known for its bold uniforms every week, but this season has been exceptional for their footwear. The team wore Nike Foamposites and cleats in the "Mummy Duck" colorway for the Penn State game to match their road uniforms. Shirts for the game went on sale, but never the sneakers.

That was just a warm-up for the ultra-popular Nike x Grateful Dead x Oregon collaboration that included uniforms, apparel, and sneakers. Luckily for fans, this collection actually hit shelves and is still available on the resale market.

The partnership was almost 60 years in the making, and successfully united fanbases of the college football team and the historic rock band (although there was certainly preexisting overlap).

Oregon and Nike then kicked off the holiday shopping season with another Ducks of a Feather collaboration on the Nike Air Force 1. Fans had a slight chance of purchasing the limited-edition sneakers before Black Friday.

The DOAF x Nike Air Force 1 collaboration asked the aged on question: did the duck or the egg come first? The sneaker community had two incredible colorways to choose from.

If the Ducks make it to the championship game, we can only imagine what sneakers Nike will cook up. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.

More Football Footwear News

Dan Lanning got a new Nike Sabrina 3 colorway.

Kirk Herbstreit's comments highlight Miam's adidas problem.

Randy Moss is starting his own sportswear brand.

Lane Kiffin wore $6,000 Air Jordans at an LSU basketball game.

Deion Sanders' Nike sneakers take over the Dallas Cowboys stadium.