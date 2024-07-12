Moolah Kicks Launches Y2K Pack for Summer Basketball
The leading women’s basketball-specific shoe brand Moolah Kicks is bringing new energy and a nostalgic twist to the hardwood this Summer with their launch of the Y2K Pack. Inspired the early 2000’s, the new collection features vibrant colorways of the brand's Triple Double, Neovolt Pro and youth Press Break models.
Moolah Kicks' WNBA ambassadors Courtney Williams of the Minnesota Lynx and Sug Sutton of the Phoenix Mercury will wear Y2K models during the 2024 season.
All Moolah Kicks’ models are molded to biomechanically fit the female foot form. This leads to a reduced risk of knee, ankle, and leg injury for female basketball players. The Triple Double features an arch plate for added stability, while the Neovolt Mid utilizes its own technical features such as engineered mesh and a webbing lacing system for breathability and a custom fit.
“I love the fact that Moolah is 100% dedicated to women’s basketball and was the first brand to develop dope shoes that are performance first and look great as well,” said Williams.
Select Y2K styles will feature Ice Outsoles that are comprised of a new chemical compound, formulated by Moolah, which provides both longevity and state of the art grip for indoor play.
“Moolah’s Ice Outsole is a game changer for me,” added Sutton. “It looks cool, gives me confidence, and means more than ever to represent the next generation of women’s basketball with performance and style.”
“The Y2K Pack is a follow-up to our successful Storm Pack drop which launched last summer and will enable female ballers to continue to shine on the court at every level,” said Natalie White, Founder and CEO of Moolah Kicks. “We are also proud to introduce our latest Ice Outsole, which is the product of a ton of R&D, through its incorporation into our Pink GRL and Glitch Mode colorways.”
The Y2K Pack is available now online and in-store in over 300 DICK’S Sporting Goods locations nationwide and via www.Moolahkicks.com. The sneaker community can count on Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
